The French Dispatch Is Wes Anderson’s Most Indulgent Fantasy

Visually, The French Dispatch is a smorgasbord—Anderson seems determined to outdo his previous efforts. There are gleeful references to Truffaut and other New Wave directors. Crowds run straight at the screen or flee away from it; the camera swings like a merry-go-round or is treated like a picture frame. The geometric tricks and perfections, the Buster Keaton physical comedy, are enough to make your head spin. Almost anything a movie camera could possibly do, Anderson makes it do, keeping the viewer constantly aware of its pyrotechnics. There’s no moment of getting lost in a story or a feeling, or even a resonant image—no opportunity to forget that the camera is there.

At the beginning of the film, we see drinks being mixed in close-up for the magazine’s staff, then zoom all the way out to watch a man scurry upstairs to deliver them. The whole building is arrayed like an Advent calendar in which he appears and reappears in different rooms and hallways, always reaching a given window slightly faster than the eye expects. There are many of these toylike vistas. The film skips between black-and-white and color, live action and animation; one character speaks in English to another who replies in subtitled French. There are inserts and speedy cutaways: Léa Seydoux hangs naked upside down in some Man Ray–worthy configuration above a steaming radiator; the narration mentions a rich Kansas art collector’s “doorstop house,” and there it is for a delightful moment—a dark triangular modernist wedge, afloat in a golden field of all-American wheat. A giant fight breaks out in a prison, then freeze-frames halfway through into a ballet, with baguettes dangling from the ceiling.

Anderson’s favored version of the world is often one in which anything resembling real sex or ideology has been vacuumed out, leaving only the parodic trappings of sophistication. The whimsy occasionally feels jarring here because so many storylines involve state power: One takes place mostly in prison, and another in a police department, while cops with tear gas appear in the ’68 chapter. These elements are treated as all part of the game. In the art chapter, we see Seydoux’s character, Si­mone, posing uncomfortably for the painter Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro), who approaches, glowering, in his splattered overalls and pokes her naked abdomen with his brush; we only realize that Rosenthaler is a prisoner and ­Simone his jailer at the end of the scene, when she dons her guard uniform, complete with hat, handcuffs him, and escorts him back to his cell. In the ’68 story, as soon as the police show up, McDormand’s character helps Chalamet and his activist girlfriend make a jaunty break for it on a bicycle, to spend the afternoon making love.