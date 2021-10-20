The French Dispatch Is Wes Anderson’s Most Indulgent Fantasy

In an interview in 2000, Wes Anderson explained the psychic charge he felt from The New Yorker magazine as an aspiring fiction writer growing up in Houston. He loved “reading all the stuff [he] wasn’t going to get to do” in “Goings on About Town.” It seemed to him that in New York,

all the kids could ride up and down on elevators and take subways and walk around in the park by themselves, and it just seemed so much more free and sophisticated and everything. I always kind of was jealous of that.

There’s a sense in which most Wes Anderson movies are about this feeling—the longing to enter some more glamorous, more exciting, more adult scene that’s just a little beyond your comprehension—and also about the rueful suspicion that in fact your kid’s-eye view of that scene might be prettier and better than the real thing, might be a fantasy diorama version of it that you’re eventually going to long to climb back into. And in that sense, his latest, The French Dispatch—an anthology film that all but invites its viewers inside a vintage issue of The New Yorker—feels like some Andersonian ur-text.

The film isn’t set in New York City but in an imaginary croissants-and-mustaches French town called Ennui-sur-Blasé, where Bill Murray is the editor of an enchanting fictional magazine. Murray’s character, who hails from Liberty, Kansas, is an avuncular blend of midcentury New Yorker editors William Shawn and Harold Ross. He presides over a staff of American expat reporters, whose pieces he resolutely will not cut from his next issue, no matter how they stretch the page count. Most of the action seems to take place between the early 1950s and 1970s, exactly the period before The Paris Review moved its offices from Paris to New York, but in every other respect the movie’s magazine is The New Yorker: We are submerged in an homage to its old-world typography, cartoons, subject matter, section headings, and thinly veiled versions of its best-known writers, played by an array of rather underused stars.