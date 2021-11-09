How the Wheels Came Off at the NRA

The LaPierre era began in 1991. To say he was an unlikely man for the top job at the NRA is a considerable understatement. LaPierre launched his career in Washington as a Democratic lobbyist; he’d fallen into work with the gun lobby back in the 1970s, when it was still focused on lobbying both sides of the partisan aisle, and had turned down a job with then–House Speaker Tip O’Neill to join up with the NRA. LaPierre was also temperamentally ill suited to thunder across the national attention span, demanding ever greater allegiance to the gun culture and the mythos of violent self-assertion that comes with it. He is, Mak writes, “easily bullied and doesn’t have the ability to make firm commitments, or to keep his promises once he makes them.”

Indeed, he shows little affinity for guns qua guns: During his long sojourn atop the gun lobby, “an old joke circulated around NRA HQ: the safest place you could be when Wayne had a gun was between Wayne and the target.” (A far less funny illustration of the same principle surfaced this past spring, in the form of a viral video showing LaPierre and his wife badly botching the killing of an elephant while on safari in Botswana.) NRA wags likewise joked that “you would only be able to make eye contact with [LaPierre] if you lay on the floor while the two of you were talking.”

Even as he got promoted up the ranks of the NRA in the 1980s and 1990s, LaPierre was wracked with indecision and self-doubt. John Aquilino, the NRA staffer who had originally helped to recruit him, reports that when he tried to sell LaPierre on a new gig as head of federal lobbying for the gun lobby, he succumbed to Hamlet-style levels of irresolution. “I’ve talked people out of murder, and this was harder,” Aquilino said, and ultimately only got LaPierre to agree to the promotion by pretending that his hold on the job was suddenly in jeopardy.