Spencer Embraces an Angry, Messy Princess Diana

It’s hard to know what Spencer would be without its perfect costumes and soundtrack. The film’s costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, who began her career in wardrobe on Eyes Wide Shut and has won two Oscars, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she and her team “narrowed it down by having a time frame, which ran somewhere between 1988 and 1992,” and only strove for total accuracy with a few of the outfits, like “the red polo-neck and the dogtooth skirt that she wears the second costume into the movie,” and “the bomber, the blouson jacket that she wears at the end,” from a brand called Mondi, identical to the real one. Many of the outfits feel familiar even if they’re actually Durran’s creation, like the yellow sailor outfit and a wedding dress that appears in a flashback scene—it’s not the real one, but it has the big puffy sleeves and dwarfing veil that matter.

The score, which is played at a very loud volume throughout the movie, almost pursues a duet with Stewart. Composed by Jonny Greenwood, it begins like an orchestra tuning up, then slides in and out of quite processional, English harmony—think the sedater Elgar. But a rumble comes in from out of what feels like the back of Diana’s mind and gradually becomes a rhythm section that pulls the music into jazz. Squawks and phrases rock back and forth like self-soothing motions as Diana starts wandering around at night, channeling Jane Seymour and Anne Boleyn, chanting, “Tell them I’m not well, tell them I’m not well!”

It’s all extremely lovely to look at. Almost too lovely: Kristen Stewart’s nose is much smaller than Diana’s was, a fact that only matters because the princess developed her chin-down way of looking into the camera in order to disguise it. Without the nose, the pose doesn’t make sense. Nor is Kristen Stewart’s accent much cop. But she’s absolutely got it in the eyes, those big, blue, shiny appeals for your sympathy that know they’ve won before they’ve started.

By letting Diana misbehave in such picturesque fashion, Larraín makes the idea of “princessiness” a source of alarming power.



One can’t help but root for the unhappy princess in any attractively told story, and Diana here is spectacularly unhappy. Always dissatisfied, like the princess who was so sensitive to a pea under her mattresses. A beautiful outsider, like Cinderella. A subversive princess who threatens the crown through her blood claim on her sons, like Mary, Queen of Scots. A girl who finds her own strength from within, and bucks convention’s chains, like Elsa from Frozen. In a director’s statement distributed among the press notes, Larraín writes that Spencer is “an upside-down fairytale.” By letting Diana misbehave in such picturesque fashion, he explores the idea of “princessiness” as a source of alarming power.