Spencer Embraces an Angry, Messy Princess Diana

Diana didn’t follow those rules, in life, after all. Her deviation from the monarchy’s icy conduct made her the subject of unrelenting criticism during her lifetime. A good example is Tina Brown’s 1985 Vanity Fair cover story, which enumerates what Brown calls the “princess’s autocratic ways”: “She has banished all his old friends. She has made him give up shooting. She throws slippers at him when she can’t get his attention. She spends all his money on clothes. She forces him to live on poached eggs and spinach. She keeps sacking his staff,” the article laments. As much as the media projected disapproval, it went to extremes to capture any sign of emotion from Diana, dispatching troops of paparazzi to follow her around the clock. When she struck back at them, the press mocked her. “Her latest tactic now is to claim they are stalking her,” a 1996 Irish Times article scoffed.

After Diana’s death in 1997, the media quickly revised its image of her. It was much easier to make her look saintly or pathetic than to portray her as somebody three-dimensional and flawed: Oliver Hirschbiegel’s 2013 film, Diana, for example, presented her decision to call the paparazzi on herself while on Dodi Al Fayed’s yacht as the relatable foible of a woman trying to win back her true love, Hasnat Khan. And she wasn’t in Stephen Frears’s The Queen at all—just her absence, and the rage she made the queen feel. Perhaps because guilt was so large a part of the public’s grief following Diana’s death, for helping to hound her to death with our attention, the risk of showing her in anything less than a positive light was too strong for those two films to look at her directly.

But there’s no denying that Diana was a person, not a saint, and she didn’t spend all her time caressing the terminally ill and defying land mines. Pablo Larraín has made a more daring and dreamlike movie than other attempts at the same subject, a movie willing to show a woman’s anger and emotional lability without deriding her for it. Like Hirschbiegel and Frears, he tells a story whose outlines we have all heard a thousand times. Unlike them, his Spencer is interested in the Diana that was petulant and capricious as much as she was beautiful: not the people’s princess, in his vision, but a woman in search of herself.