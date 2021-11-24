Bolsonaro’s Violence Against Indigenous Amazonians Is Also an Environmental Catastrophe

“This is an emergency,” Bico Rodrigues, coordinator for the National Coordination of Quilombola Black Rural Communities, or CONAQ, told the PI delegation at another meeting. Those communities trace their roots back to groups of escaped slaves who formed free societies beyond the reach of the plantation system. CONAQ, he said, has a dual mission: to ensure that the tremendous value generated in Quilombola communities remains there, and to protect against land invasions. The struggle to resist physical violence and the fight to protect the environment are intertwined. “It’s impossible to separate the two things,” Rodrigues told me. “In the countryside there are paramilitaries, police, the military itself, and those that are stealing land forcibly with invasions.”

These may be the waning months of Bolsonaro’s administration. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party has led in virtually every poll ahead of next year’s election. But both the right and left are attempting to ensure Bolsonaro’s legacy isn’t forgotten. In August, the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), a group representing the 300 tribes within Brazil, requested that the International Criminal Court (ICC) try Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity, genocide, and ecocide—a symbolic charge that environmental defenders worldwide want to be added to the ICC’s roster. “All this environmental destruction that is being legalized is very dangerous not only for Brazil, but for the entire planet,” the group wrote in its 148-page complaint to the ICC.

The charges have made no noticeable impact on Bolsonaro’s behavior. He and his allies in Congress are using the remaining months of his current term to try to strip away the considerable rights baked into Brazil’s 1988 constitution. The country’s right wing, in league with agribusiness and mining interests, has pushed a pair of bills that would effectively erase the process for defining and protecting indigenous lands. If they become law, the bills would legalize already operating illegal mining and open the door for new mining, power plants, and massive agriculture projects to proceed without the consent of affected communities, in violation of protections mandated by the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Brazil’s Supreme Court is also expected to decide soon whether to accept a “marco temporal” (“time limit”). The court could rule that tribes only have the right to claim traditionally held territories if they can prove they were physically occupied when the constitution was ratified. If the court decides against indigenous people, APIB coordinator Sônia Guajajara explained, it would “represent an open invitation for farming and mining interests to destroy precious ecosystems in the name of commerce.” Tribes converged in Brasília throughout the summer to demonstrate against both the land rights bills and the marco temporal. They set up a sprawling, bustling encampment within the “fuselage” of the capital’s famed airplane layout, completed in 1960 as a showcase of the country’s Western-facing modernity. Both measures have been stalled since the summer.