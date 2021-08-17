Steve Bannon Wants to Turn Brazil Into the Next MAGA Battleground

Brazilians outside the far-right, however, were immediately concerned by the Bolsonaro-Bannon alliance on display at Lindell’s event. Writing for The Intercept Brasil, this past Sunday, journalist João Filho wrote that Bannon’s involvement should be seen as a sure sign that the 2022 election will be contested. “Even if Bolsonaro is not re-elected,” he fretted, “Bolsonarismo swill remain alive. And they will continue to use Bannon’s know-how and invest in conspiracies against democracy.” Thomas Traumann, a well-connected and highly respected political observer writing for weekly news magazine Veja, described Bannon as the link between Bolsonaro’s “tropical version of Trumpism” and the current insurrectionary paranoia that has gripped Trump’s true believers. Ciro Gomes, a former governor, cabinet minister, and congressman who will seek the presidency for the fourth time next year, has harped on the Bannon-Bolsonaro connection since 2018, decrying the influence that Trump’s erstwhile advisor has had over the Brazilian president. Bannon’s ability to shape political outcomes around the world may be overstated, but his involvement will likely draw the attention of American ultra conservatives to an election that they might otherwise have overlooked.

Bannon endorsed Jair Bolsonaro back when he was a candidate in 2018, and met with Eduardo that year as well. After their conversation, Eduardo announced his and Bannon’s intent “to join forces, especially against cultural Marxism.” Last year, Bolsonaro and his sons openly rooted for Trump to win reelection, sensing that a Biden victory would isolate and constrain the Brazilian government for its careless handling of Amazonian deforestation, among other issues that have raised international alarm. It is not clear, however, that Bannon has followed Bolsonaro’s administration particularly closely.

Up until now, the Brazilian president’s steadfast support of Trump has gone without much public reciprocity from either Trump or his supporters. Bolsonaro stalled for over a month before recognizing Biden’s victory. Tactlessly, Bolsonaro reportedly repeated false allegations about fraud in the 2020 U.S. election in a meeting this month with Biden’s National Security Advisor. And while in the United States for Lindell’s symposium, Eduardo met with Trump and invited him to visit Brazil. Bannon’s endorsement of the Bolsonaro lie that the election will be stolen represents the kind of MAGA world validation that the far right in Brazil, slavishly attuned to the U.S. rightwing for inspiration, craves.

Despite their well-documented tensions, Bannon remains closely associated with Trump, always receiving at least partial credit for the surprise victory in 2016. As a result, the Bolsonaro clan remain drawn to him. As Bannon signals his willingness to engage in the 2022 Brazilian election, his relationship with the Bolsonaros might become clearer. It is not unusual for U.S. political strategists to take their services overseas, of course. It’s unlikely that Bannon could guide Bolsonaro to victory—but legitimate victory is probably not the point. Bannon’s main pursuit is grievance, victory merely a happy accident. The Bolsonaros are offering Bannon a chance to be a player in a major democracy’s high-stakes election, to be fawned over by unthinking partisans, and, of course, to keep the grift alive.