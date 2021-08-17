Steve Bannon Wants to Turn Brazil Into the Next MAGA Battleground

“While on tour, Bannon’s diatribes tend to focus on Trump, his miraculous election victory, and the president’s vision of tearing down the ‘global liberal elite,’” Prague-based journalist Tim Gosling observed in Foreign Policy in 2018. Bannon thrives when serving up the warmed-over remains of Trump’s shocking upset, but has never managed to come up with new recipes that can be tested elsewhere. “He pushes all the right buttons: defense spending, trade imbalances, and Crooked Hillary. But Bannon does it from a blinkered Washington perspective,” Gosling wrote. Bannon’s foreign incursions were self-serving mythmaking exercises, grist for an ongoing grift. Not until now, with Bolsonaro, has Bannon found a foreign far-right movement thoroughly interested in this Washington-centric approach. Bolsonaro’s sons and supporters are thrilled by Bannon’s support in ways that European conservatives never were.

Brazilians outside the far right, however, were immediately concerned by the Bolsonaro-Bannon alliance on display at Lindell’s event. Writing for The Intercept Brasil this past Sunday, journalist João Filho said Bannon’s involvement should be seen as a sure sign that the 2022 election will be contested. “Even if Bolsonaro is not re-elected,” he fretted, “Bolsonarismo will remain alive. And they will continue to use Bannon’s know-how and invest in conspiracies against democracy.” Thomas Traumann, a well-connected and highly respected political observer writing for weekly news magazine Veja, described Bannon as the link between Bolsonaro’s “tropical version of Trumpism” and the current insurrectionary paranoia that has gripped Trump’s true believers. Ciro Gomes, a former governor, cabinet minister, and congressman who will seek the Brazilian presidency for the fourth time next year, has harped on the Bannon-Bolsonaro connection since 2018, decrying the influence that Trump’s erstwhile adviser has had over the Brazilian president. Bannon’s ability to shape political outcomes around the world may be overstated, but his involvement will likely draw the attention of American ultraconservatives to an election that they might otherwise have overlooked.

Bannon endorsed Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s 2018 election, and met with Eduardo that year as well. After their conversation, Eduardo announced his and Bannon’s intent “to join forces, especially against cultural Marxism.” Last year, Bolsonaro and his sons openly rooted for Trump to win reelection, sensing that a Biden victory would isolate and constrain the Brazilian government for its careless handling of Amazonian deforestation, among other issues that have raised international alarm. It is not clear, however, that Bannon has followed Bolsonaro’s administration particularly closely.