The Radical Young Intellectuals Who Want to Take Over the American Right

To the New Right vanguard, twentieth-century conservatism is a victim of its own success. The “militant mood” that fueled postwar conservativism’s rise has given way to a stolid and nostalgic institutionalism, an ideology in thrall to its victorious past and complacent about the challenges of the present. In the process, figures like Buckley sheared off the movement’s rougher, populist edges as a condition of full inclusion in the project of governance. The movement’s flagship think tanks (Cato Institute, Heritage Foundation, American Enterprise Institute) are sepultures. Young Americans for Freedom’s successor organization, Young America Foundation, is a refuge for young people still clinging to the old ways—as Hochman put it, “fusionists with pictures of Ronald Reagan in their dorm bedrooms.” Meanwhile, the GOP has ossified into a decadent, self-dealing oligarchy, perilously distant from its base, accommodated to the moral heresies of so-called wokeness and clinging to the rotted corpse of the Reaganite consensus. The conservative old guard and their younger functionaries, Hochman told me, “just want to run the greatest hits of 1984 over and over again.”

Lately, skirmishes (which is to say, Twitter fights) among young fusionists—i.e., defenders of conservative orthodoxy—and the New Right have increased in frequency and vitriol. “It’s become more and more vicious,” Hochman said, especially since Trump lost the 2020 election. Hochman has a friendly, likable disposition and a curious mind; his impulse is to unite different factions. But the battles lines are stark. “I still have friends who are YAF-types,” he said. “Those friendships are much more strained than they used to be.”

Jack Butler, who is 28, doesn’t have a picture of Ronald Reagan in his room, but his writing—also for National Review—has frequently attracted the New Right’s ire.* More than Hochman or Leary, Butler has a bit of the “old man in a young man’s body” affect one traditionally associates with young conservatives. He grew up in a red suburb of Cincinnati and attended Hillsdale College, a conservative school with a Great Books curriculum. He is ornery and practical; he loves Dune and Tolkien. As others told me, he is a bit of a glutton for punishment, picking fights with the most pugnacious New Right figures, like 36-year-old former New York Post opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari. But he’s not attracted to conflict for conflict’s sake. Butler’s differences with his antagonists are profound: philosophical, temperamental, and strategic. “They’re convinced that everything that exists currently within the conservative movement just needs to be burned down, obliterated,” Butler said. He disagrees. Much of what the New Right wants, he said, has “an intellectual paternity already within the conservative movement.” Pat Buchanan emphasized immigration, trade, and isolation; Reformicons wanted pro-natalist tax policy. Butler believes conservativism has room for many competing tendencies—or perhaps it’s best thought of as a generation-spanning game of king of the hill, in which one strain is dominant for a time before another topples it. The rise and fall “is a natural process.” “There’s never going to be a point where you’ve slain all of your enemies and you are now in charge,” he said. This, he believes, is precisely what the New Right wants: total domination. They’ll only be satisfied when the libertarians and neocons bend the knee and beg for forgiveness. “Their real enemy,” Butler said, “is reality.”