The Amy Coney Barrett Effect: An Emboldened Conservative Legal Movement

But these rulings, as others have noted, are often better understood as right-wing defeats by overreach than left-wing victories by persuasion. In some cases, a Supreme Court with five conservative justices may hesitate to strike down an affirmative-action program or resist calls to enshrine anti-LGBT discrimination into law. A Supreme Court with five liberal justices probably wouldn’t even consider those questions in the first place. It might instead be debating how narrowly to read the Second Amendment’s individual right to bear arms, how far the courts can go when limiting partisan gerrymandering, and whether the modern death penalty is incompatible with the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

With six justices in a single ideological bloc, the calculus changes dramatically, especially for conservative and liberal legal activists. The Supreme Court no longer has a clear “swing vote,” as it did under Sandra Day O’Connor, Kennedy, and briefly Roberts. A conservative legal activist who comes before the court no longer needs a clean sweep of all five conservative justices to prevail. They can afford to lose someone perceived as squishy like Roberts and still win, as shown by the court’s 5-4 decision to not block enforcement of S.B. 8 while they heard the case. Liberal legal activists and groups, by comparison, now have to win over two conservative votes to have a shot at victory.

All of this talk of votes might sound more legislative than judicial, and some legal scholars have suggested the Supreme Court functions more like a super-legislature than a mere court of last resort. I won’t dive into that debate except to note that there are two important distinctions between the two branches. Those distinctions help shed further light on the Barrett effect: how political actors adjust their actions and expectations based on the composition of the Supreme Court, and how they occasionally get it wrong.

Liberal legal activists and groups, by comparison, now have to win over two conservative votes to have a shot at victory.

One factor is that, for various ethical reasons, the justices can’t and won’t say how they will vote in specific cases in advance. Lawmakers are not only able to spell out their views in advance, they are expected to do so when running for office. The other factor is that the Supreme Court does not decide exactly which cases they, well, decide. While any member of Congress can write any bill they like, the justices can only hear cases that are brought before it by other parties. Even then, they can only hear a case if at least four of the justices vote to hear it.

