The Amy Coney Barrett Effect: An Emboldened Conservative Legal Movement

It also didn’t escape notice that this was the same panel—the exact same trio of Fifth Circuit judges—who not only refused to block Texas’s controversial abortion bounty law from going into effect while lawsuits unfolded but also went out of its way to torpedo a lower-court order that had blocked it from being enforced. That judicial gambit paid off when the Supreme Court, by a 5–4 vote, decided not to overturn the Fifth Circuit’s maneuver in that case. As a result, Senate Bill 8 remains in effect unless and until the Supreme Court says otherwise.

A variety of conservative political actors are now doing things they might have hesitated to consider when Chief Justice John Roberts or former Justice Anthony Kennedy cast the deciding vote.

The moment is useful for illustrating a subtle but important shift in the federal judiciary—and how people view the federal judiciary—over the past 18 months. Naturally, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation shifted the court decisively to the right. But the perception of the Supreme Court’s ideological balance is almost as important as the reality itself. Now that this perception has taken root, we’re starting to see it bear fruit. Call it the Barrett effect: A variety of conservative political actors are now doing things they might have hesitated to consider when Chief Justice John Roberts or former Justice Anthony Kennedy cast the deciding vote. This dynamic, in turn, is poised to push the country even further to the right.

Perhaps the most high-profile instance of this effect came in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case involves a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions performed after 15 weeks, defying Roe v. Wade’s general protection of the procedure before fetal viability. When the state of Mississippi first asked the Supreme Court to take up the case in March 2020, it insisted that the court could actually uphold the law without revisiting Roe or Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that rewrote its central holdings. The justices agreed to hear the case earlier this spring.

