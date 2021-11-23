Here Come the Thanksgiving Covid Fights

Somehow, as more options open up to us, these decisions feel more stressful than ever before. When you might have simply refused outright to do something that was obviously dangerous before, now you are weighing just exactly how risky it may be and whether the benefits are worth it. And because each individual has a different way of weighing benefits and risks, many of us are arriving at different conclusions—putting us on a collision course with loved ones and friends.

“Everybody is exhausted,” Dr. Megan Ranney, an e​mergency physician at Brown University and a co-creator of the MyCovidRisk app, told me. “Regardless of where you are on the spectrum around Covid, everybody is tired of this pandemic.” All of our risk analyses are, she said, “really complicated and difficult. And it comes down to some value judgments, which are really difficult to negotiate because different people and different families are going to have slightly different value judgments around the level of risk that they’re willing to take.”

Now that we’re all thinking about what is important to us and what might be worth any potential risks, there’s a real possibility that our priorities might not align.

Many who dutifully distanced all last winter and are now trying to navigate post-vax life may feel that disagreement has sprung up among our social groups out of nowhere. But it’s not that people who were previously in sync on taking the virus seriously have suddenly changed their minds, Dr. Jessi Gold, assistant professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine, told me. “It’s just getting brought to the surface a little more because people are trying to live their lives a bit more than they were.” Now that we’re all thinking about what is important to us and what might be worth any potential risks, there’s a real possibility that our priorities might not align. For example, you might prioritize indoor dining or live music shows, while another person prefers to have everyone in a large extended family around the table at once.