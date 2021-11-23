Here Come the Thanksgiving Covid Fights

It’s acknowledging, too, that some emotional decisions are valid as well, as long as they aren’t hurting anyone. If someone reaches a different conclusion about what’s acceptable for them, Gold said, “you should be empathetic and understanding of everything that your friends and family are choosing, and try your best to help and support that.” Ideally, she said, the person with the greatest restrictions should take priority, especially those who are immune-compromised or living with someone who is. And if you still want to throw that mask-free rager, communicate the parameters and potential risks in advance, and exercise understanding if not everyone is on board.

We also need to understand the deep schisms formed by privilege. Not everyone has access to rapid tests and high-quality masks, for instance, particularly around the holidays and times of high demand; not everyone can take two weeks off work if their kids are exposed to Covid-19 or get sick (from any virus) right now. And many people weren’t able to take the same precautions, such as working from home, over the course of the pandemic. It’s important for everyone to take into account how very different our experiences of the pandemic were—and to have grace for the ways we’ve all dealt with it and continue to deal with it.

“This has been a very hard time for uncertainty and anxiety and grief,” Gold said. “That is all really unpredictable and sometimes hard to explain, and we have to allow people to act sometimes in a way that might not make sense to us … but we should support them through it if they need it.”

We have learned more about ourselves in the past two years than perhaps we wanted to know. I used to love loud, tumultuous parties, but now I love long conversations with friends one-on-one even more. Some of us are realizing that we don’t really like drinking, for example, and we don’t want to find ourselves back in situations where that’s expected. “It’s OK to say out loud to people, ‘Turns out I don’t like going to big parties and this isn’t fun for me.’ I think people would understand because I think there’s probably things in their life they’ve reevaluated, too,” Gold said.