China: What the Squabbling’s About

Political gales are again blowing across China, but their direction is unclear. Is a fresh cultural revolution in the offing, as several Western correspondents in Hong Kong are forecasting? Are the radical elements that convulsed China in the mid-1960s about to go on another rampage, and if so, who is inspiring them? How much control do Premier Chou En-lai and his moderate supporters exercise? What role is the army playing? To what degree is Mao Tse-tung still active and in which direction is he steering events? As is often the case in trying to assess the Chinese scene, questions outnumber answers. It is apparent, though, that China is by no means as stable as foreign visitors have been claiming, and the uncertainties are likely to affect its new relations with the West.

From all reports the atmosphere today recalls early 1966 when Mao was maneuvering to uncork millions of Red Guards and other young militants in his drive to overthrow the entrenched Communist party apparatus. Now, as then, students are assailing the school system as “bourgeois.” One campaign was started last summer by a youth in the northeastern province of Liaoning who objected to university entrance examinations on the grounds that they penalize the less educated children of peasants and workers, and thereby disfavor the proletariat. Other youths in Shanghai are using the same argument to legitimize copying from their comrades—“exchanging opinions” they call it—during tests. A radio broadcast from the southern province of Kwangsi resurrects a familiar theme of the Cultural Revolution by proclaiming a “people’s war” against the “old ideology, culture, customs and habits of the exploiting classes,” and a local newspaper has revived the slogan “rebellion is justified,” which the Red Guards once shouted as they rampaged against the authorities. A similar dictum of the Cultural Revolution—“without destruction there can be no construction”—is also being invoked, and another indication of possible turbulence is reflected in the return of wall posters impugning alleged political miscreants. Meanwhile the campaign that began last summer to repudiate Confucius, whose concepts are the core of Chinese philosophy, goes on.

Some analysts perceive a renewed xenophobic trend as well in the fact that Peking propagandists are attacking classical Western composers like Beethoven and Schubert as representative of “petty bourgeois” culture. The other day, for the first time since it opened last May, the Chinese Liaison Office in Washington sent a select number of diplomats, scholars and journalists the reprint of a People’s Daily article denouncing the Italian movie director Michelangelo Antonioni for “distorting” China in a film he produced two years ago. By distributing the article abroad, the Chinese appear to be warning foreigners who hope to visit China that what they consider hostile criticism will not be tolerated. Another Westerner under attack is the American scholar Owen Lattimore, an early target of Joseph McCarthy and Chou En-lai’s guest in late 1972, who is now branded a “reactionary historian” and an “international spy.”