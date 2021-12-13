China: What the Squabbling’s About

Some analysts perceive a renewed xenophobic trend as well in the fact that Peking propagandists are attacking classical Western composers like Beethoven and Schubert as representative of “petty bourgeois” culture. The other day, for the first time since it opened last May, the Chinese Liaison Office in Washington sent a select number of diplomats, scholars and journalists the reprint of a People’s Daily article denouncing the Italian movie director Michelangelo Antonioni for “distorting” China in a film he produced two years ago. By distributing the article abroad, the Chinese appear to be warning foreigners who hope to visit China that what they consider hostile criticism will not be tolerated. Another Westerner under attack is the American scholar Owen Lattimore, an early target of Joseph McCarthy and Chou En-lai’s guest in late 1972, who is now branded a “reactionary historian” and an “international spy.”

But matching these manifestations of a radical recrudescence are many signs that Chou En-lai’s moderate faction is still predominant. A few weeks ago, for example, the old Communist party bureaucrat Teng Hsiao-ping, who reappeared last spring after having been purged during the Cultural Revolution, was taken back into the Politburo and may now be the most powerful figure in China after Mao and Chou. The country’s regional military commanders would not have been reshuffled to new posts, as they were at the beginning of the year, if Chou and his colleagues feared a serious attempt by the leftists to assert themselves. It is equally hard to imagine that Chou would have returned the American captured during China’s recent island war with South Vietnam were his government under strong pressure from extremists. In my estimation much of the seemingly radical rhetoric emanating from the Chinese these days is, in reality, directed against the radicals.

The denunciations of Beethoven, for instance, sound like the voice of the dogmatists, but underlying them is an episode that may explain their real significance. Last September, when Eugene O^and y was touring China with the Philadelphia Orchestra, he was asked to play Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony (“The Pastorale”) by Mao’s wife Chiang Ching, the termagant of the Cultural Revolution and still the idol of the radicals. Ormandy had not brought the music with him, but she sent an airplane from Peking to Shanghai to fetch a somewhat frayed score, and the orchestra performed the work. Thus the attacks against Beethoven may be an esoteric attack against Chiang Ching and her radical backers, rather than an obvious assault against Western culture. Similarly, a careful reading of the diatribe against Antonioni may mean that he is being used as a surrogate target for the radicals. The People’s Daily article describes him as a “counterrevolutionary” posing as a “leftist,” which is the label customarily pinned by the moderates on their adversaries. He is also charged with attempting to “fan up dissatisfaction among the Chinese people,” another accusation leveled against the volatile radicals. And, among other things, the article affirms that “history cannot be turned back” —an assertion by the moderates that the Cultural Revolution is finished. The offensive against Confucius appears as well to be directed against the radicals, since it obliquely assails those who are striving to restore the power of leftist officials who came to the fore during the Cultural Revolution and have since been dismissed.