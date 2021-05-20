The American Victims of Washington’s Anti-China Hysteria

On Chinese New Year a few months ago, my parents showed me President Joe Biden’s Lunar New Year greeting. Against a backdrop of traditional red-and-gold silk cushions, the president and first lady Jill Biden wished blessings upon the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities: “In this season of renewal, may we all find strength and joy in one another.” Even as a heart-hardened politico, I felt a sudden sense of relief. The days of “the China virus” rhetoric from the White House were over.

A month later, a shooting at a massage parlor in Atlanta killed six Asian women. In response, #StopAsianHate marches spread across the nation, including in my Chinatown neighborhood. Perhaps after four years of Trump, marches couched in the reductive language of individual “bias” are enough for some. But long before Trump took office, xenophobia, anti-Asian racism, and Yellow Peril–style propaganda served as useful tools to advance American domestic and foreign policy goals. They may yet again.



In recent decades, the defense industry has perfected this rhetoric to make the case for war on China. Republicans and Democrats—including both President Biden and even our most progressive members of Congress—amplify the warmongering and push for increased defense spending. There is no violence like the mass rape and murder of war, yet in this moment of outcry against anti-Asian violence, lawmakers in D.C. are bringing us to the brink of global conflict. Asian and Pacific Islander peoples around the world—who are, like my grandparents living in China, often loved ones of people here—will suffer that violence. And as in all wars, the enemy abroad becomes the enemy at home, making Asian Americans at home once again the target of state and community brutality.

