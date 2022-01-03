When the Rioters Came for Us on January 6

A bloodthirsty mob of hundreds has entered the building outside the metal detectors and with no security check. Who knows what weapons they are carrying? It is hard to displace a thought I have rooted in the images we all carry from the recent Walmart shooting in El Paso; from the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue attack in Pittsburgh; from the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina. What if one of the rioters is carrying an AR-15? Many of us are thinking the same thought.

A handful of officers and young Pelosi staffers—Emma Kaplan, who wrangles members for voting on the floor, is the one I know best and am now looking to for help—leads us higgledy-piggledy down some stairs and into the Capitol tunnels. The members talk madly on their phones. I catch up to Emma and tell her we need to get Tabitha, Julie, and Hank out as quickly as possible. She agrees. She writes a text; she says she will do whatever she can. In the tunnels now, near the tram that runs between the Capitol and the Rayburn House Office Building, we hear shouting, chanting, running, the nauseating buzz of the activated gas masks no one really knows how to work except for some of the military and national security veterans, like Ruben Gallego, Abigail Spanberger, and Jason Crow, who are helping people. Most of the members from the gallery have made it down the stairs and have joined our rapid stream of exit and descent. I hear a southern Republican congressman I know yelling into a phone, “You screwed it up, y’all screwed it all up!” A member tells me that our colleague Raúl Grijalva is having a hard time moving and will be pushed in a wheeled office chair. I look back but don’t see him. I am borne along.

My mind fills with swirling questions as we enter the Longworth Building.

Have we entered a violent power struggle? On our side of the aisle, we have staked everything on popular sovereignty and the mechanisms of democratic election, but Trump and House GOP leaders have been acting on the dictum of the right’s favorite philosopher, Carl Schmitt, who said, “Sovereign is he who decides on the exception.” We have come to the exception. Trump and his enablers have forced us into a politics in extremis, a place where the rule of law is trampled and violence redefines the terrain of struggle to make an authoritarian deviation from the rule of law possible. If the violence of Trump’s own incited mob gets out of hand, he can easily declare a state of siege and impose martial law by activating the Insurrection Act. Will this be his “Reichstag moment,” as General Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is apparently wondering too?