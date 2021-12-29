It’s rare that Democrats and Republicans agree on much, but in political circles there’s a pretty widespread agreement on what the 2022 midterm elections will be: an undeniable shellacking for the Democratic Party. The common expectation is that Democrats will lose their small majority in the House of Representatives and face a knife fight to keep control of the Senate. There’s plenty of historical evidence that the party that controls the White House will win congressional seats and perhaps even control of some governors’ mansions. With President Biden’s approval ratings underwater, it looks like 2022 will be no different.

Still, it’s also conceivable that expectations won’t meet reality. Democrats could avoid a complete drubbing and either retain their majorities in both chambers or at least keep it close.

Below are the three overarching scenarios that could become the 2022 midterm elections.

Best Case for Democrats

The hedge that both the Biden White House and veteran Democratic campaign officials are making is that after an undeniably painful legislative process, Democrats will pass some version of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better social spending programs. From there, candidates across the country will be able to run on how Democrats passed a Covid-19 relief bill, the biggest surface transportation infrastructure bill in decades, and a massive social spending bill.

The rosiest scenario for Democrats depends on everything going well for them (when has that ever happened?). So Covid goes away once and for all, Americans uniformly benefit from and appreciate the infrastructure deal, and somehow lawmakers pass Biden’s expansive Build Back Better social spending package, which voters also learn to love. Republican enthusiasm will have to dip, and Democratic enthusiasm will have to jump as well. Under these conditions, Democrats would have a very strong case to make for why they deserve reelection across the board.