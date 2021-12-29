In the toughest states, Republican Governors Association Communications Director Jesse Hunt argued, “Democrats are going to have to spend a good chunk of their time playing defense and spending a good chunk of the resources they do have protecting vulnerable Democrat governors.”

Most Realistic Scenario

The realistic scenario for 2022 is somewhat in the middle, but only somewhat. Assuming Biden’s poll numbers pick up at least a little bit and Democrats pass some watered-down version of Build Back Better (which seems likely), they will be in a better position than they would be if the election were tomorrow. But that still isn’t enough to fend off the larger forces at play that give Republicans an advantage: gerrymandering, an energized conservative base, and a general frustration with Democratic legislative infighting that depresses Democratic turnout.

There are still important factors taking shape that will decide the midterm elections. Lake said: “There are three variables. One is: What does reapportionment do? Two, what’s the direction of the economy in May and June of next year, not right now? Not right now but May and June of next year. And number three, do we pass Build Back Better, then go out and sell these packages? Because a lot of people don’t know what’s in the infrastructure bill, much less Build Back Better.”

Harrison Hickman, a Democratic pollster, suggested that one very likely outcome is that some Republican candidates trip over themselves in moderately difficult or otherwise easy races. Republicans could end up nominating Trumpist and serial-2020-election–liar Kari Lake for governor in Arizona, bringing all her baggage along for the ride. Or in Georgia, despite all the hype, Herschel Walker might not be a strong enough candidate to knock out Warnock in a year with very high turnout on both sides. So in this scenario, there are small pockets of luck for Democrats. The result is similar to what Americans are experiencing now from their government: mostly gridlock, partisan fighting, and legislative standoffs.