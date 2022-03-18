Who Said It: George Bluth Sr. or Donald Trump Sr.?

They both made their names through real estate development. They’ve been entangled in potentially treasonous activity with foreign dictators (Saddam Hussein for one, Vladimir Putin for the other). They’re misogynists who have cheated on their wives, and neither seems particularly fond of his perpetually disappointing children (despite naming his eldest son after himself). The similarities are uncanny. See if you can identify which of the following quotes come from George Bluth Sr., one of the lead characters from Arrested Development, and which come from Donald Trump Sr., the lead character on The Apprentice.

<a href="https://mkbricker.survey.fm/who-said-it-trump-or-bluth">View Survey</a>