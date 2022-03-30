Biden Has Been Touting the Middle Class for Two Years, but the Middle Class May Not Be Listening

“As we’ve been touting it, we haven’t been building any long-term credibility around the economy which is ultimately how people make a lot of their decisions as to who they want to represent them,” Sarah Baron, Unrig the Economy’s campaign director, said. “So obviously something isn’t working, and our message isn’t sinking in. So what I think this poll both affirms and what the point of this campaign is we need to go on offense with a progressive populist economic message. We can’t just keep saying the same thing, just trying to say it louder and hope that we’re somehow going to change things and turn things around.”

The four districts Unrig the Economy is targeting are all swingier districts. They are also for the most part working-class districts. Conceivably, even in a bad year like this looks to be for Democrats, they could flip from the red team to the blue team. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis represents New York’s 11th congressional district, based in Staten Island, having beaten Democrat Max Rose in 2020. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks represents Iowa’s 2nd congressional district, having beaten Democrat Rita Hart by less than 10,000 votes in 2020. Before that Democrat Dave Loebsack represented the seat for over a decade. Republican Don Bacon represents Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district, having held on to the seat since 2016. Prior to that Brad Ashford held the seat and tried to retake it in 2018 but lost in the Democratic primary. California’s 22nd congressional district outside Fresno is the only one of the bunch that has been represented by Republicans for almost 20 years. But even there it is in a deeply blue state, and Democrats have long seen it as a pickup opportunity. It has been vacant since former Congressman Devin Nunes stepped down from the seat to become the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.

“The voters in these districts are the type of voters we’re trying to reach writ large across the country as well,” Baron said. Baron said the group knows “this is going to take several years” and its initial spending plan is for this year.