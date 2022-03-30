Biden Has Been Touting the Middle Class for Two Years, but the Middle Class May Not Be Listening

The polling was done as part of an effort to fix the problem for Democrats. A coalition of groups have set up a 501(c)4 nonprofit campaign to change that perception in key congressional districts. The new nonprofit campaign, called Unrig Our Economy, is planning on spending $5–$7 million this year nationally and in four moderate Republican House districts to change the perception that Republicans, not Democrats, are the party of the middle class.

Their spending in those four districts—New York’s 11th congressional district, California’s 22nd congressional district, Iowa’s 2nd congressional district, and Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district—is based on the research obtained by TNR. Outside group spending is a dime a dozen in an election year like 2022, and this is hardly a huge spend by modern standards. But what makes this different is the group’s findings and mission. The top lines of the group’s findings are revealing. They say:

· People trust Democrats more on ensuring people/corporations are paying their fair share, fighting inequality, fighting special interests. · Republicans are trusted more on valuing hard work, fighting inflation, creating jobs, and looking out for the financial situations of people like me. · The middle class message we tested—“When the middle class does better, America does better”—was the top performing message across nearly all audiences. However, respondents associated this message, and the mere phrase “middle class,” more with Republicans. · The “rigged economy” message was the top-testing message of those that respondents associated with Democrats. It was popular among Independents, Democrats, college-educated white voters, Hispanic voters, and AAPI voters.

The news from the survey gets even worse. The poll tested 13 different types of messages, 11 of them crafted as Democratic messages and two of them representative of Republican messages, about Americans “being able to work hard and succeed” and arguing that “people do better when taxes are low for all Americans instead of going to Washington politicians and wasteful government spending.” The first Republican message was the top-performing statement. Two top statements in the top five were associated with Democrats. Those were, “When the middle class does better, America does better”; “Wealthy corporations have manipulated the political system so it’s rigged in their favor—they pay less than they should and everyone else pays the price”; and finally, “We need to bring back the promise of the American Dream, and help our middle class succeed.”