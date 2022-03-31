Are These Satellite Images War Propaganda?

“If the way that you make your money is through conflict and war, then you’re going to be looking for opportunities to become involved in conflict and war.”

Those viewers will also never see a complete picture of global military activity. Maxar does not show U.S. troop movements to the public but often releases images of U.S. adversaries like China and Iran. The result is an asymmetrical view of geopolitics—one that, according to Cory Wimberly, an associate professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley who wrote a book about corporate propaganda, is a kind of manufactured siege mentality. In this scenario, news consumers are led to believe that the U.S. is constantly under threat and in need of military solutions—which, not incidentally, requires the military to use more of Maxar’s services. Jablonsky has said that the company is “hopeful for a peaceful resolution” in Ukraine. But it is also positioning its offerings to support the Defense Department’s pivot “from anti-terror missions” to confrontations with “large, near-peer adversaries”—namely, Russia and China. “If the way that you make your money is through conflict and war, then you’re going to be looking for opportunities to become involved in conflict and war,” Wimberly said.

Satellite imagery is a substantial part of Maxar’s business, which also includes the design and manufacturing of satellites and spacecraft components. In 2021, Maxar’s Earth Intelligence capabilities generated $1.1 billion in revenue—nearly 62 percent of the company’s total revenues. In addition to its contracts with the U.S. government and its allies, the company also works with nongovernmental organizations and for-profit companies. (Google Maps and Google Earth, for instance, rely on Maxar satellite imagery.) The company doesn’t publicly disclose how much of its revenue comes from providing satellite imagery specifically to defense customers. But according to a recent Maxar annual report, the “loss or reduction in scope of any one of our primary contracts” with governmental entities would “materially” reduce the company’s revenue.

Amid the crisis in Ukraine, that possibility doesn’t seem likely. Maxar’s profile, in fact, is looking rosy lately, according to Rich Smith, a contributing analyst for The Motley Fool who focuses on the defense and aerospace industry. On February 28, shares of Maxar Technologies spiked 13.5 percent, and there was “no obvious news” to explain the jump, Rich wrote, “except for the most obvious of all: Crisis in Ukraine.” According to Smith, the proliferation of Maxar images of Russian troops boosts the company’s name recognition, which is likely capturing the attention of investors. In a February 22 earnings call, Jablonsky acknowledged that the company had in the past “seen benefits from geopolitical events of the type we’re seeing now heating up.” Asked whether the uptick in press involving satellite imagery in the “current geopolitical environment” had presented “any new opportunities or benefits” on the “commercial side” for Maxar, Jablonsky praised the company’s chief marketing officer and the News Bureau team, noting that while the “situation itself is tough,” their work has highlighted “the importance of the types of services and products we provide as well as the quality and accuracy of the data that we’re doing.”