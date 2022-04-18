Here’s How to Convict Vladimir Putin of War Crimes

“Hague is the magic word. Everyone wants them in The Hague,” said Mykola Gnatovsky, a Ukrainian professor of international law at the University of Kyiv and an independent adviser to the foreign minister on issues of international criminal and human rights law, in an interview. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office has asked citizens to report crimes in an online form, and Gnatovsky relates that the response has been strong.

Inna Sovsun, a Ukrainian parliamentarian from the pro-European Golos Party, believes that the need for justice trumps negotiations to end the war. “My understanding is that if we get a deal, we cannot follow the legal procedure of punishing them,” she said in an interview, noting that an agreement might neutralize such claims. “I want justice for kids whose parents were killed in front of them … [for] the six-year-old boy who witnessed his mom being raped for two days by Russian soldiers. And if we get a deal, that will mean that that son will never get justice for his mom, who died of her wounds.” Andriy Zavalko, a lawyer in Kyiv, said that he prefers a legal process to the ultimate punishment for Putin: “Not the death penalty. I want this to be investigated very thoroughly, to show the Russian citizens exactly what happened.”

The mechanisms of international law are fired up. In the early days of the war, 39 countries referred the matter to the International Criminal Court (ICC); two more joined later. Ukraine appealed to the International Court of Justice (also seated in The Hague) to reject Russia’s perversion of the Genocide Convention as its pretext for war and appealed to the European Court of Human Rights. Both courts ruled in Ukraine’s favor. U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have accused Russia of war crimes or called Putin a war criminal. Biden did it twice and just last week accused Putin of “genocide.”