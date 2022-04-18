Here’s How to Convict Vladimir Putin of War Crimes

There have also been significant successes with physical prosecution. Liberia’s Charles Taylor was tried and convicted. Habré. Milosevic. Dozens of lower-level perpetrators from the former Yugoslavia. Last August, Sudan’s government finally announced that it would turn Bashir over to the ICC. When asked in a television interview whether Putin could avoid justice, Geoffrey Nice responded: “History shows us that we can be surprised by the way things develop.”

The paradox remains that equal treatment of both sides under the law feeds bitter “both-sider-ism.” But it seems likely that isolated incidents such as Ukrainians’ mistreating Russian soldiers will be dwarfed by the magnitude of Russian crimes. At the start of research for this article, none of the international law experts I spoke to anticipated charges of genocide. But by the time the scenes from Bucha were revealed, Zelensky and then the president of the United States said the word. Moreover, if a tribunal is formed for the crime of aggression, only one side would be on trial.

As for claims of victors’ justice, Nice issued a radical proposal. In extreme cases, overwhelming, categorical blame is appropriate. In two essays for a Bosnian newspaper in January, he suggested Nuremberg’s unambiguous assignation of virtue and guilt, the moral certainty, allowed both the allied powers and Germany to revive and flourish. In the former Yugoslavia, the sides still competed over guilt and victimhood, and Bosnia’s wounds keep festering. Nice knew it was a “heresy” to say so, but he wrote that “victor’s justice may not, after all, be such a bad thing.” The insight feels eerily appropriate: Victor’s justice was a good thing after the fall of the Reich, not because the Allies won, but because they were on the side of moral right.