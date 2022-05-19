January, Rescued by Rafa’s Thighs

Tomorrow he’ll be ordinary again

but today I watch his familiar charge,

the ritual pulls and tugs. All month

a kind of gloom—sea turtles strangled

in fishing nets, their bodies like temples

in the sand. I want to get close, examine

their shells for divination texts. For a billion

years we were told a tortoise held four elephants

on its back and the elephants held the world.

It’s hard not to think: dead turtle, dead world.





I tell my husband it happened a hundred years

ago. Nothing happened. We are still jealous

about each other’s bodies. It was January

when I drank tequila shots with Rafael Nadal.

That’s the sound a name makes as it drops.

A party. Two slices of lime plucked

out of his sweet mouth. Two slices

plucked out of mine. I’ll be telling that story

till I’m dead. Throb. Oh, suprasternal notch.

I’m telling this to the poem because poems

listen. Shush love, remember what happened

after he left the party, sweet boy, to wake up early,

sweet machine. Someone meant to watch

over you, friend, dragged you to a room so quick,

this is not happening cannot be happening,

and after stumbling out and smoothing down

your dress, after it ends, you bury it

so quick. A poem is always

making death about itself.





It’s why we loved the gladiators,

Scheherazade with her nightly tales,

the sturdiness of survival. Sweet turtle thighs,

dredge us from the wreck, these years of steady

losing. Remind us we are wild bodies made

of sweat. We tell what we can, the rest we leave

to bruised morning, ocean swell, this landscape

made together. Wind-stung dune, house of clay,

all the smallness we try to conquer. We suffer

the fights. Hooves-first, we mark the days.