Inside LA’s Homeless Industrial Complex

They had struggled to achieve this peace, Otzoy learned. Six months before, residents and organizers from Street Watch LA and Ground Game LA linked arms to form a human shield between park rangers and tents and successfully prevented a sweep. In a letter to the council member representing the area, Mitch O’Farrell, the residents pleaded to remain: “Camaraderie and connection to those who care about us (which is what we have here) is an integral part of our future success.” In May 2020, as Covid-19 made access to basic hygiene even more crucial, residents blocked rangers from locking the park’s bathrooms at night. Eventually, they secured 24-hour access.

Next to a weekly “Power-Up Station” where activists offered cell charging, Narcan (a medication that treats opioid overdoses), and know-your-rights information, Otzoy started collecting donations for the community. At resident meetings, he earned a reputation for dad jokes and an unwavering moral compass. “We all got involved in working together there, to make the kitchen, clean the bathrooms,” Otzoy told me. (Often we spoke in English, or sometimes through an interpreter; sometimes my Spanish had to do.) He moved his tent and stored the tools he used for plumbing gigs next to the communal living room and pantry. Over nine months, he helped build up the community’s infrastructure, which came to include a small vegetable garden and, briefly, a hand-built shower.

But as the encampment grew, so did the resentment of nearby home and business owners. A new coalition, Friends of Echo Park Lake, called for its removal. “WE - THE CITIZENS OF ECHO PARK - WILL NO LONGER TOLERATE OUR LAKE BEING DESTROYED ,” announced a Change.org petition. The Los Angeles Police Department and representatives of the mayor, the city attorney, and the council district all took meetings with the group. Ayman Ahmed, who moved to the park in fall 2019, said detractors didn’t see their “common humanity” with unhoused people, or “a kitchen for people who are trying to cook who have nowhere to cook.” They saw “dirty people they don’t count the same as them making their area dirty.” Using the park as a place to survive, unhoused people challenged its standing as a selling point for the neighborhood’s gentrification—a process often euphemized as “cleaning up” Echo Park.