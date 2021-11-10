Homeless at the Gates of Disney World

The motel owners in Osceola County thought they were buying into the booming low end of Disney tourism, before they became de facto social service providers.

Motels—which in Florida and nationally are often immigrant-owned small businesses—have become the unintentional stopgap for state programs placed on anemic funding by governors like Ron DeSantis, and Rick Scott before him. The motel owners in Osceola County, many of them South Asian immigrants, frequently thought they were buying into the booming low end of Disney tourism, before they became de facto social service providers. They often divided their buildings in half: Long-term residents on one side and daily-rate tourists on the other. With the bust in tourism during the pandemic and the increase in unemployment, many motel owners found themselves running private shelters for people at risk of homelessness. Ross says he was usually placed on the “vanilla” side of the hotel due to being nonpermanent, but he would make his way over to the other side. “A motel is where you’re supposed to be on vacation,” one woman told him, continuing: “This is not a normal place to live, especially to raise a kid.” At the same time, many motel residents offer mutual support and easy socialization: making the best of what they know is not yet the worst.

Florida is the epicenter of America’s perverse new real estate reality. Prices boomed after a scarring 2008 subprime bust, luxury seaside villas sell at a premium in areas already flooding, and enormous wealth is co-located side by side with destitution. It is also a favorite place for hedge-fund housing buy-ups that have financialized real estate beyond any previous reckoning. The 2008 crisis was supposed to create accountability when it came to trading mortgages on global markets. What actually happened was that a temporary devaluation sent institutional buyers into depressed markets, like Orlando, with billions of dollars in funds in one hand and eviction notices in the other. While Ross completed this book largely before the pandemic, he makes it painfully clear that investors are once again circling distressed homeowners who are behind on their mortgages. They have even acknowledged building up their cash reserves to snap at deals when eviction moratoriums expire.

While the book is anchored in the decline of Celebration and the housing chaos of I-192 just past its borders, the mouse ears nearby cast a big shadow. When Disney began to plan its flagship theme park in the 1960s, the Florida legislature vested the company with powers similar to an independent county’s. It was granted the right to behave like an autonomous city and soon began doing just that. Building Celebration seemed like a natural extension of these privileges and a demonstration of private managerial capacity. That is, until corporate control ran the community into the ground and devalued local homes.

Since then, Disney World has alternated between treating its neighbors and employees as part of a utopian undertaking and entirely ignoring them. Celebration at first was a mixed socioeconomic community with more affordable rental apartments interspersed with designer homes, all with a shared downtown that was lively and walkable. However, it never resembled a “company town.” This was both a good and a bad thing: There was never the fearsome control and price-fixing of Western mining towns, but nor did Celebration provide the subsidized housing and cultural amenities of places like the nineteenth-century city of Bournville, near Birmingham, U.K., created by chocolate-maker Cadbury. It was a real estate venture, not a solution for employee housing.