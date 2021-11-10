Homeless at the Gates of Disney World

Exposed to a variety of threats and harms, and at the mercy of Florida’s storms, hurricanes, and pitiless summer heat.… They make the most of their situation by developing views and beliefs that make it seem more voluntary—“life inside four walls is too claustrophobic for me”—but in most cases, they also admit that they would take a more comfortable or stable haven if it came their way.



The extended-stay motels and informal campsites are both hidden in Florida’s economy: One group lives as pretend tourists, the other is obscured by palms and split oak trees. While the state markets itself as a place to retire in giant geriatric preserves like The Villages (a master-planned 55-plus community of over 130,000 people), many older people also live in places like the unbecoming strip of Route 192, constantly worrying about where they will sleep next.

The motel owners in Osceola County thought they were buying into the booming low end of Disney tourism, before they became de facto social service providers.

Motels—which in Florida and nationally are often immigrant-owned small businesses—have become the unintentional stopgap for state programs placed on anemic funding by governors like Ron DeSantis, and Rick Scott before him. The motel owners in Osceola County, many of them South Asian immigrants, frequently thought they were buying into the booming low end of Disney tourism, before they became de facto social service providers. They often divided their buildings in half: Long-term residents on one side and daily-rate tourists on the other. With the bust in tourism during the pandemic and the increase in unemployment, many motel owners found themselves running private shelters for people at risk of homelessness. Ross says he was usually placed on the “vanilla” side of the hotel due to being nonpermanent, but he would make his way over to the other side. “A motel is where you’re supposed to be on vacation,” one woman told him, continuing: “This is not a normal place to live, especially to raise a kid.” At the same time, many motel residents offer mutual support and easy socialization: making the best of what they know is not yet the worst.

Florida is the epicenter of America’s perverse new real estate reality. Prices boomed after a scarring 2008 subprime bust, luxury seaside villas sell at a premium in areas already flooding, and enormous wealth is co-located side by side with destitution. It is also a favorite place for hedge-fund housing buy-ups that have financialized real estate beyond any previous reckoning. The 2008 crisis was supposed to create accountability when it came to trading mortgages on global markets. What actually happened was that a temporary devaluation sent institutional buyers into depressed markets, like Orlando, with billions of dollars in funds in one hand and eviction notices in the other. While Ross completed this book largely before the pandemic, he makes it painfully clear that investors are once again circling distressed homeowners who are behind on their mortgages. They have even acknowledged building up their cash reserves to snap at deals when eviction moratoriums expire.