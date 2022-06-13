Will Merrick Garland Defend Democracy?

How much Trump himself knew remains unclear. At the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House not long before the start of the riot, Trump told the crowd: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.” Some information about what he was up to privately, on January 6 and before, has been leaked, including the rather stunning revelation by The New York Times in late May that he reacted approvingly as he watched the rioters chant “Hang Mike Pence!” but not enough to draw firm conclusions on whether he committed crimes.

Jonathan Winer, a former congressional investigator and State Department official, said in an interview that evidence is building that the Trump White House discussed calling out the National Guard to back Trump and his supporters as they sought to prevent the certification of the election for Joe Biden. In January, Winer wrote a widely circulated article laying out the case for prosecuting Trump, citing specific sections of the U.S. Code under which a prosecution could potentially be made (18 U.S. Code § 242, “deprivation of rights under color of law”). In Winer’s view, the riot and efforts by Trump and his entourage to manipulate politics and the law to keep Trump in office “were inextricably linked.” There was a “plot by Trump and Meadows to overturn the election,” he said. At present, however, Winer and other current and former officials following investigations acknowledge, Justice Department interest in these issues is unclear at best.

The political calendar is inexorably moving forward. If Republicans, still under strong Trump influence, recapture control of the House in this year’s congressional elections, they will likely shut down the January 6 investigation committee. Instead, a Republican House majority would almost certainly redirect investigative resources and attention to scandals they believe could damage Democrats in general and the presidential family in particular, such as the dubious business dealings of Hunter Biden. The possibility, if not likelihood, of a Republican takeover in the House—and maybe the Senate, too—has already fueled speculation inside law enforcement and political circles that any potential move by Garland’s Justice Department to file January 6–related criminal charges against Trump himself and/or his family and top aides would have to be undertaken before the end of 2022. Some recent public statements and news revelations suggest that the department has definitely begun to look into issues such as the inspiration and origins of the January 6 riots and into alleged efforts in multiple states by Trump supporters to replace legitimate Biden electors with fraudulent pro-Trump electoral slates. But such investigations appear to be in relatively early stages, and it is unclear how advanced they will be by the November elections.