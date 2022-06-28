How Iowa Fell in Love With the Republican Party

A 30-year-old who first received national attention in 2011 with his viral testimony about being raised by two moms, Wahls represents the area around Iowa City, and his spot atop party leadership is, in some ways, a sign of how the state party has moved away from drawing power from the old manufacturing hubs along the Mississippi into representing the state’s few urban cores. But Wahls hasn’t given up hope that the Iowa Democrats can revert back to the base of yore. He told me the key for his party was to return to “an inclusive economic populism message” similar to that espoused by Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

The area bears some resemblance to white working-class parts of Ohio, where candidates like Brown have run well ahead of other Democrats. However, it has not experienced the same scale of economic devastation as has a city like Youngstown, which has seen its population decline by two-thirds over the past half-century as the steel industry collapsed. Dubuque has weathered the economic transformations of the late twentieth century comparatively well. One of the most Catholic areas in the country, it’s firmly culturally a part of the Upper Midwest. That changes the further south one goes along the Mississippi. The residents root for the St. Louis Cardinals, and towns like Burlington or Keokuk haven’t weathered the dislocation of globalization as well. Yet the common thread throughout is the Mississippi River, which was once the great highway of American commerce but has become steadily less vital as decades have passed.

Republicans don’t see any sign of the political atmosphere changing in the 2022 midterms, with the soon-to-be 89-year-old Chuck Grassley expected to easily win reelection. Jeff Kaufmann, the chair of the Republican Party of Iowa since 2014, thinks of it as “a swing state where Democrats have made some bad decisions and keep allowing [the] progressive coastal left to control messaging out here.” But the coastal left is slowly giving up on Iowa. As Rob Sand, the Democratic state auditor, pointed out, 2022 will likely be the first year in nearly three decades that neither the Democratic Governors Association, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, nor a Democratic presidential campaign would make the state a priority. However, he’s confident this is a blip. “We’ll look back at this time as the exception to the rule,” he told me, “and Iowa will return to its swing state status.”