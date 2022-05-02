Seriously, Democrats? You’re Replacing Iowa with … New Hampshire?

This has Nevadans pretty steamed, and I don’t blame them. Nevada is a much better choice for a first primary. It ticks every box. First, check out these demographics: white/non-Hispanic, 48 percent; Hispanic, 29 percent; Black, 10 percent; Asian/other, around 11 percent. Two, its six electoral votes are competitive in general elections; Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 2.4 percent there. Three, it has a major city in Las Vegas—a weird and tacky city that I personally kind of hate, but you can’t deny that it’s a large city. It also has a powerful union presence, which definitely ought to be more important to the Democratic Party than it appears to be.

Nevada would be fine as a first state. But if I could wave a magic wand, I’d make it Michigan. That’s a state that’s diverse in every way and isn’t just important in November—it’s crucial. It’s a little light in terms of Hispanic and Asian populations, so that’s a bit of a problem. But they do exist, and it’s just an obviously important state.

Think about how early primaries work. Candidates spend months retail campaigning in those states. They visit every corner of the place and really get to know it and get to know the key players there. That can matter in November. Now if Joe Biden runs, this becomes less important because he’ll be the nominee and no one will challenge him, or at least no one of any heft. But if he does not run for some reason, then you’d have 15 or so Democrats busing from Detroit to Ann Arbor to Lansing to Grand Rapids to Traverse City. And because it’s an industrial and urbanized state, they’d be talking about things that really matter in a general election: wages, health care, unions, racial justice issues, and so on.