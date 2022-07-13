Covid Mortality Numbers Don’t Mean What You Think They Mean

But as recent research has emphasized, younger people of color are still dying more than their white peers, despite being more vaccinated—pointing to continuing inequities. And deaths among vaccinated people show not the futility of vaccines but the importance of sustained booster campaigns, especially updated boosters that will work better against a virus that has evolved significantly since the first shots went into arms. As the omicron subvariant BA.5 sweeps across the United States, capable of reinfecting droves of people, it’s vital to understand what the mortality statistics are truly telling us, and what that means for policy going forward.

It’s true that deaths among white people have increased over time more than in any other group—a troubling trend likely springing in part from under-vaccination and politicization of the crisis. “Something happened that never happened in prior pandemics, and that is, this got to be politicized,” said Robert Blendon, professor of health policy and politics at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. “We have a new underserved group called Republicans, and we never had that before,” he said. “There wasn’t a Republican view of polio or a Democratic view—you just never saw that before.”

But the high death rates for white people is also a classic case of the numbers seeming to tell us one thing and actually telling another. Looking at these numbers, you might assume that Covid has hit white communities hardest, or that white people across the board are at a greater risk of dying from Covid than nonwhite people are. That’s not the case: Communities of color still “are at disproportionate risk” from Covid, said Katelyn Jetelina, author of Your Local Epidemiologist. One reason the total number of deaths is the highest among white people is that white Americans tend to live much longer than other groups because of lifelong health disparities, and age is a leading factor in Covid mortality.