Covid Mortality Numbers Don’t Mean What You Think They Mean

“Vaccinations are not the only public health measure,” said Krutika Amin, a policy expert at KFF. “Other precautions, such as wearing high-quality masks and being in well-ventilated spaces, can also reduce people’s risk.”

Yet across most of the country, mandates for masks and vaccinations have dropped along with limits on the size of crowds. “It gets harder as people make their individualized decision of whether to proceed with risks to themselves or people around them,” Amin said. “And that is an issue with federal requirements coming down—states or local governments or even employers who want to mandate requirements can’t defer to ‘oh, the federal government is requiring us to do this, so we have to.’”

What the numbers do show, clearly, is the need for a public health campaign around key precautions—starting with boosters. For while politicization has made white Americans one of the least vaccinated groups (accounting for two-thirds of the unvaccinated population, despite making up 59 percent of the nation’s population, according to a KFF analysis from April), Indigenous, Black, and Hispanic Americans have a lower uptake of boosters after their initial vaccination. And while those over the age of 65 have relatively higher first booster rates, fewer than a third of them have now gotten a second booster, according to the CDC. The rate is even lower—25 percent—for those between the ages of 50 and 64 who got the first three shots but haven’t had a fourth, despite being eligible.