Big Energy Bill? Don’t Pay!

“There’s been a massive increase in the wholesale price and that’s been filtered through an energy system where at each level there’s an extractive layer transferring wealth on a huge scale from ordinary households to the shareholders of these companies,” says Mathew Lawrence, director of the UK-based think tank Common Wealth.

Unlike in other countries, where governments are doing more to offset surging wholesale power prices, UK consumers are bearing most of the brunt of rising energy costs there. Home heating and electricity prices in the UK are rising faster than anywhere else on the continent. Where UK households are set to experience a 215 percent rise in average energy prices over 2021, they’re due to increase in Germany by 23 percent, and in France by 4 percent. The latter case presents a particularly cruel irony. EDF—France’s state-owned electricity provider, now on track to be fully renationalized by September—has a British arm that supplies electricity to the island. It raised rates in April by 54 percent, in line with Ofgem lifting the price cap. Its profits rose 200 percent over the previous year. Not every company has made out well. Unlike the UK’s “Big Six” energy providers, upstart suppliers like Bulb have gone bankrupt as wholesale prices have skyrocketed, with many small firms requesting bailouts from the government.

In response to rising rates and profits, Ford is one of many volunteers starting to organize people in his town to sign the pledge. Don’t Pay UK won’t follow through on the pledge unless it signs up one million people across the UK by October 1. “The risks are too high if we don’t get a big enough number,” Ford says. Unlike in the U.S., shutoffs for nonpayment are exceedingly rare in the UK, so penalties come in different forms: Those who cancel payment can be fined and have their credit score docked, which can make it difficult to rent or buy a home, obtain a loan, or even get a job.