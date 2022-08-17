Big Energy Bill? Don’t Pay!

In just a few weeks, Don’t Pay UK—organized by volunteers and funded by donations—has collected nearly 108,000 pledges from people to cancel their automatic payments if Ofgem lifts the price cap and raises rates this fall. By that time, they hope to have one million people signed on, and exert enough pressure on both companies and the government to deliver real relief to struggling households and an end to the rate hikes. As countries across Europe face sky-high bills, nonpayment could be a trend that catches on.

Lewis Ford, an IT consultant who lives in Hull with his wife and young children, was on a fixed-price yearly contract with his energy supplier for both gas and electricity that ended in January. When he went to get a new contract, estimates had gone up by around $1,200, to roughly $4,232 a year. “When the cost of food goes up you start buying cheaper food. If the cost of fuel goes up you drive less,” he told me. “With energy bills there’s not much you can do about it.” The promise of the UK’s thoroughly privatized energy system was that it would allow customers to shop around for the best deal rather than rely on monopoly state providers. Now, Ford says, that’s not an option. He got involved with Don’t Pay UK “because, like most people, I was just fed up with rising prices.”

The country’s biggest energy providers, meanwhile, have enjoyed rising profits. In May, National Grid—the company controlling the country’s transmission lines—reported a 107 percent rise in annual pre-tax profits during the financial year, which ends in March. They raked in $4.1 billion in profits. Centrica, the company that owns British Gas, has increased its profits fivefold over last year. That those companies chase profits at all is a somewhat recent development. In the 1980s, Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government kicked off a sweeping overhaul of the British energy system that brought formerly public utilities into private hands, introducing opportunities for profit at virtually every point where electrons might change hands. Each corner of the country’s energy system is now dominated by private actors that all skim a bit off the top. Today, the UK has the only fully privatized transmission system in Europe outside of Portugal, whose government was forced to sell its stake in the country’s grid as a condition of a $79 billion IMF bailout in 2011.