What Joe Biden Can Learn From Stephen Miller (Yes, Seriously)

That sounds like a recipe for lawsuits, and it was. Every Miller-era machination mentioned above was challenged in the courts, and several failed. The effort to ban uninsured immigrants was enjoined. The first two travel bans were struck down. An attempt to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was halted. By one count, as of April 2019, a total of 70 Trump administration policies had been struck down by the courts, including 14 on immigration alone. Title 42 itself has been in litigation nonstop since the program was instituted, with lawsuits alternately trying to get it declared unlawful or, more recently, to stop the Biden administration from terminating it.

Yet it hardly mattered. Miller threw so much at the wall that what stuck was enough to reshape the system. As things stand, Biden keeps getting sued anyway—often by none other than Miller himself, whose post–White House move has been to establish a conservative legal group to duke out the culture wars in federal courtrooms. But at this point, who cares if policies are legally bulletproof? Miller didn’t care, and neither should Biden. This is a war of attrition now, and the federal government is well positioned to notch significant victories out of sheer volume and legal firepower.

I’m not the first to suggest that Biden take more aggressive executive action, but this isn’t about taking actions with long-standing precedent or which fall squarely within the purview of constitutional or delegated presidential power. Biden has armies of lawyers at his disposal who could comb through swaths of federal statutes that are mostly gathering dust and extract powers that are practically dormant or that the laws may not have intended to grant in the first place.