Is Gretchen Whitmer the Democrats’ Next Presidential Nominee?

But fast-forward to final months of the campaign, and Whitmer’s situation isn’t as it once was—and neither is the political dynamic of the country. To the casual observer, everything that might have gone right for Whitmer seemed to have fallen into place, setting up what should be an easy election night in November. Rather than facing an opponent with appeal to moderates and maybe even some disenchanted Democrats, she has only to beat someone who energizes the fringiest wing of Michigan Republicans, someone over whom she is strongly favored. And few politicians were as ready to latch on to the new threat to reproductive rights. Whitmer acted quickly to protect abortion access in Michigan after Roe was overturned, while her opponent has vowed to weaken abortion rights as much as possible.

Since 1988, Michigan has only gone for the Republican nominee for president once. Nevertheless, it’s been considered a battleground state all the while. If anything, Republicans took Trump’s 2016 win as a sign that the right kind of candidate can activate a silent majority of very conservative base voters.

In recent years, Michigan Republicans have moved away from the technocratic lawmakers who usually represented their party and toward radicalized outsiders who energize the base while frightening everyone else. In 2018, Whitmer defeated Attorney General Bill Schuette, a lawmaker who served in the state legislature, as a judge, and as director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture. His loss seemed to rebut the idea that more establishment Republican types could win and succeed in office. (The last Republican governor, Rick Snyder, who ran his first campaign with the tagline “one tough nerd,” is still dogged by his handling of the Flint water crisis.) Today, the Michigan Republican Party is co-chaired by Meshawn Maddock, an outspoken conservative who rallied against Whitmer’s stay-at-home order during the darkest days of the pandemic. She is the kind of party chair eager to indulge Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and root out anyone who doesn’t pledge fealty to MAGA.