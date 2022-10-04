Bernie Sanders Wants Build Back Better Back

“I think the Democratic Party will forever regret not having those two votes.”

This is the message that many progressive Democrats are promoting: Elect even more Democrats, and we’ll get it done this time, for real. But the elephant in the room is the likelihood that Democrats lose the House—as is widely expected—in which case, Congress won’t be able to accomplish any major priorities. Sanders, who will be hitting the campaign trail ahead of the election, does not cast himself as a prognosticator. He acknowledged to me that “I don’t have any better guess than anybody else has whether Democrats retain control of the Senate,” and that keeping the House would be “more difficult, but long-shot possible.”

The octogenarian is generally popular with younger Americans, perhaps in part because he is infinitely memeable. But while he did well with young voters in the 2016 elections, fewer voters in that demographic turned out in 2020—in several primaries, Biden drew a larger margin of support from older voters than Sanders did among younger voters. If voters in their twenties and thirties were less enthusiastic about a presidential election, Democrats may especially struggle to motivate them in a midterm election after, by Sanders’ accounting, being disappointed by Congress.

“What I do know is that the larger the voter turnout, especially among younger people, the better it will be for Democrats. And I am concerned that, among working people and younger people, there is not the kind of energy and enthusiasm that I think we need to do well in November,” Sanders said. “So, I will do my best to try to speak to workers and make the case as to why voting for Republicans is counterproductive, and to get young people involved in the political process as well.”