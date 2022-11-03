How the Green New Deal Changed the Conversation

Felicia: Sounds like you’re worried about it as a set of enabling devices in part.

Rhiana: Largely, yes. Having been in Detroit, I have seen people fight for years against fossil fuel facilities and I know in particular there was one community that was fighting a Marathon Oil refinery and the fumes were so bad that people couldn’t sleep at night. It took them years and years and years of fighting and, of course, there was a lot of misinformation, there was a lot of the company saying they would do things that it didn’t, so just having seen that upfront, I have real fears about what happens when those same facilities and companies have access to CCS with very few guardrails.

Michael: What do you think needs to be done for workers, people, regions of the country that have depended on fossil fuels—and we obviously have to move away from that fast—but what needs to be done for those folks?

Rhiana: Obviously you need to replace those industries. That’s easy to say and tougher to do, but I think that the first thing is there needs to be a real plan for federal support, likely for years, to help transition those areas, and support them through a transition, like just for instance, tax revenue. Transitioning away from those industries is important, in terms of the climate, but that’s going to be a loss of tax revenue and for states and localities, that’s a big deal. It’s not that easy to replace tax revenue. They can’t print money. There’s no sort of easing.

Felicia: States, especially, can’t.

Rhiana: States can’t print money. And especially if you are in a balanced budget state, which means that you can’t spend more than you take in, you’re actually going to see in real time reductions to the level of services that states can provide. What that means to me is that there needs to be a lot of federal thinking about what does it mean to support regions as they transition. I also think really seriously about Justice 40.

Felicia: Yeah. Describe that.

Rhiana: Justice 40 is a federal initiative, still only created by executive action so would love to see that codified, but basically it says that 40 percent of climate and clean energy funding in seven areas, but they’re so large, it’s the vast majority of climate and clean energy funding, has to go to the benefit of disadvantaged communities. Justice 40 money should be going to those communities too and also there needs to be a real democratic effort to understand what just transition means for those communities as they define it.

Felicia: I’d love to hear you say a little bit about what some of the things that you actually like about the legislation really are and what you’re optimistic about.

Rhiana: My favorite part is the direct pay for basically publicly-owned renewables. I think that that is very cool.

Felicia: And what’s direct pay?

Rhiana: Direct pay, basically it essentially turns the tax credit into a grant so you don’t need tax equity investors in the same way and it creates a real potential for public ownership of renewables and of energy, which is really, if you want decarbonization to be a wealth creation opportunity, particularly for communities that are often marginalized, ownership is a huge, huge part of that, who owns the assets we are creating and who will benefit from that. I’m not a big fan of tax credits for a number of reasons, but I am a big fan of investments that are going to help the deployment of renewables and really speed up that deployment because the faster that deployment happens, the sooner we can start planning really seriously for transition away from fossil fuels because we need those alternative energy sources. Fossil fuels are a problem for a number of things, but even if you’re just talking about inflation, we’re always gonna be on this rollercoaster with fossil fuels until we can get off of them.

Felicia: Because fossil fuels, the supply of fossil fuels is controlled by relatively few sources in regions of the world that are often quite authoritarian. You’re arguing that moving to clean electricity means that a more generally available and clean and abundant source of energy is possible, if we can make that transition, and that would smooth that pricing. That’s essentially what you’re arguing.

Rhiana: That would smooth out pricing. The only thing I would add is also that, because of that setup, we were at the stage where the biggest thing the president could do was write a strongly worded letter before the strategic reserve release. There’s not a whole lot and that speaks to the difficulty of actually doing anything about fossil fuel pricing. The other thing is that electricity is a more regulated sector so it’s much more difficult to have these large price spikes. There’s also funding to clean up buildings, I believe, in the IRA, which is really great. That’s a great way to drive down emissions. I have mixed feelings about the nationalist framing of reshoring industries. Sometimes I think I don’t like that, but I am excited about the chance for there to be vibrant economic hubs again, because I remember the way people’s eyes lit up when they talked about factories that their parents and grandparents had worked at and what that meant for them and I’m excited for other generations to be able to experience that hopefully.

Michael: Rhiana, let me put to you what I think is the biggest challenge that your movement faces and this is trying to convince America that the changes that you are advocating for are good for the economy, will make the economy better, will help growth. I don’t think the American public quite understands that yet.

Rhiana: Yeah. I largely agree with your assessment. I’m not even sure how these linkages work, but even when I think about fossil fuels, there’s a linkage to prosperity in some ways. In having an abundance of oil and oil money there’s a sense of this is what makes you rich and this is what has helped make us rich.

Felicia: Oil barons and tycoons and like in our culture. You’re too young, Rhiana, to remember the TV show Dallas.

Rhiana: I am, but I rewatched Dynasty on Amazon.

Felicia: So it’s all of that. This is the source of wealth, oil gushing from the ground. Rhiana: Oil gushing from the ground and all of that still calls to mind prosperity. I think that exists and it’s going to exist until there’s a new story to tell.

Felicia: What’s the story exactly that you imagine telling somebody as the solar farm or the wind turbines are being built in their communities? What would you say to them?

Rhiana: I think the story there is, were there jobs created? How many more of these are going up around the country? Who’s working there? Are they people who weren’t employed before? Was it someone who used to work at a fossil fuel factory? Was it someone who was able to get a job that now pays living wage that they didn’t have before? That’s the story that you need to be telling. How have people’s lives changed because of this solar farm? Telling that story alongside the story of how much carbon has been reduced because of this solar farm. Then the last part of this story that’s important is saying this was made possible by public investment. The habit now is to hide public investment. You don’t want to say that there was public money going to this, that makes it a target, but the new side of the story is saying that public investment did make this possible. The other thing that’s part of the struggle of the movement is making people think that this is profitable because the framing of this as profitable, as an engine of growth, like that is all from the movement. That is a discussion that is a framing of decarbonization and industrial policy that is directly attributable from the movement and the Green New Deal. The other side of that too, though, is telling a story about who all is included in this build out, who might not have been included before and I think that’s where implementation really is going to be very crucial because these things do, in fact, need to happen justly. People of color, women, people who are not white men, who we often traditionally think of in these jobs, those folks need to be getting these jobs because if not building political power and affection and all the sort of things that you need to continue to do this will be a lot more difficult if it’s not clear that this is benefiting everyone.

Michael: The media narrative is simplistic and defined by a certain binary, this versus that. But I have to think that across the country, wind farms and solar panel construction facilities are actually being built and changing communities and changing people’s lives, are they not? This is happening. It’s just not on cable TV.

Rhiana: Right. It’s happening more often, but I don’t think there’s this boom, which is what the IRA is aiming for and which will really help the narrative, if that’s what happens, is a boom where there’s a lot of this stuff happening in a short period of time and the benefits are very clear. What ultimately would be really helpful in terms of pushing a message is that this is profitable. The last part that we have to actually talk about and make sure we tell the story of is, how was this stuff built justly because the other thing that we don’t want to happen is that there’s a narrative that things environmental review, elements of the process that should protect people, that they’re nothing but a nuisance. If that takes hold, even if we have a greener economy, how much different is that than neoliberalism before? It’s actually important to say—I was just talking to someone about Micron, the new big semiconductor deal that just happened in New York. There’s a question about water use. Semiconductors take a lot of water. How are they going to handle that? There’s a lot of commitments around 100 percent renewable that they’ve made so there are some climate-minded commitments, but there’s, like we said, it’s not just emissions. What are the cumulative impacts? If they do take these concerns seriously, that’s another huge, important story to tell is that we built things and we didn’t sacrifice our ecosystem or any people to do it. That’s still a story that we cannot tell in America largely and it makes people often act as though the tradeoffs in the IRA are inevitable because we don’t have a history of building things without exploiting or sacrificing people. In instances where that does happen, it’s really important to hold that up so that people know it’s possible and so it’s not taken as a ridiculous landmark to say, “Hey, actually marginalized folks shouldn’t suffer because this needs to happen.”

Felicia: We can tell the story when we show it’s true and by telling the story, we can make it true.

Rhiana: Yeah.

Felicia: Yeah, so Rhiana, the last question: This show is called How to Save a Country. Rhiana Gunn-Wright, don’t laugh, Rhiana, we are serious. You are serious about this. OK, Rhiana Gunn-Wright, how would you save our country?

Rhiana: Oh, how? Which part of it? I talk about white supremacy a lot, sorry. But when I think about how to save our country, I really do think first about white supremacy and how do we move away from a reliance on white supremacy to “solve problems” like we did in the IRA. We relied on sacrificing certain communities to get this deal across the line. Even if you look at industrial policy as we’re approaching it now, there is an argument to be made about that we’re trying to, if it’s done wrong, if we don’t implement it well, that this is about how do we build a green economy while still keeping in place white privilege, especially economic privilege. To save our country, we actually have to embrace that there is a way to solve the problems that we face that don’t rely on white supremacy, that those things actually exist. They might look very different from what we’re used to. They might require us to make decisions that we’ve never made before. They will, but that it is, in fact, possible and preferable. That’s how I would save our country. We just got to stop using white supremacy as a crutch and actually be open to other ways of solving, even if that makes us feel uncomfortable.

Felicia: Rhiana, the idea that we can save all of us by weaning us from the existing power structures, which are, as you often point out, white supremacist, that is a very powerful idea. I just want to thank you for your time on our show and for the time that you’ve spent making ideas like a Green New Deal part of our more common narrative, and ever closer to part of our reality. So thank you, Rhiana Gunn-Wright.

Rhiana: Oh, you’re so welcome.

Felicia: Rhiana is such a big thinker and she takes the conversation in so many different places. One of the things that strikes me is what she ended our conversation with, the idea to save our country, we need to move past an era of white supremacy. I don’t want to put words in her mouth, but here’s how I think about white supremacy.

Michael: Let’s have it.

Felicia: It’s the idea that we are trying to build new systems—Inflation Reduction Act, Green New Deal, whatever our new system is—we’re trying to build it on top of a set of laws that has systematically, both de jure and de facto, advantaged people who are white. It’s about trying to move past that with affirmative policies that repair some of that before they also try to move forward with a kind of more inclusive, opportunity-focused agenda of growth.

Michael: Yeah, that sounds right. I mean, I relate it to authors like our friend Heather McGee and Dorothy Brown and Richard Rothstein, The Color of Law.

Felicia: Dorothy Brown, the tax lawyer.

Michael: Dorothy Brown, the tax lawyer. Yeah, a great book on how the tax code was structured through lobbying by white people and white groups to get certain advantages. Rothstein in particular, who described a way in which all these laws, housing segregation particularly, advantaged white people, and those laws have been taken off the books, true, but no replacement laws have been passed to affirmatively change those advantages.

Felicia: Right and I do think that in order to move forward in this way that is both inclusive and green, which is of course everything that Rhiana is arguing for, we need to take a look at that system of older laws and the ways in which they still structure our lives. That’s what it means to me to move beyond this era of white supremacy.

Michael: Yep, I agree. It’s very important. I guess my takeaway has to do with how we convince average Americans that a green economy is an economy of growth.People on the right will always say, “This is a job killer. This is awful for the economy. This is going to take away your job.” Then they add things like, “You’re not gonna be able to fly on an airplane,” and stuff like that, which is a whole different set of things. The core argument that the green left, as it were, needs to make is to show people how this is going to be good for the economy, how it’s going to create jobs, how it’s going to improve growth, that I think is the big job.

Felicia: Indeed.

Michael: Yeah.

Felicia: Next week we are going to be doing things a bit differently.

Michael: It’s just going to be Felicia and me breaking down the results of the midterms. We’re going to have a conversation that’s in keeping with the mission of this show that talks about how these things that we try to discuss on this program played out in the election and what the post-election state of play is with respect to these economic and political questions.

Felicia: Yeah, I am hopeful that we’ll find places where candidates really were able to talk about the job creation work or the public investment work of this new economic paradigm in ways that were effective.

Michael: There’s bound to be one.

Felicia: But we’ll talk more about why that is next week on How to Save A Country.

