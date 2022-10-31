We’re Haunted by the Economy of the 1970s

Nostophobes urge lawmakers to learn from the 1970s—an admirable objective—but recommend all the wrong lessons. Fear of the 1970s grounds the demand for 1970s-style solutions to the world’s economic malaise. Remarkably, that fear is working. The Federal Reserve now appears determined to sacrifice employment on the altar of price stability, mimicking its own actions of more than 40 years ago: Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole in late August explicitly endorsed the 1970s as an object lesson for shaping economic policy today. Earlier, in May, Powell had said the Fed would continue raising interest rates in order to “get wages down.” This is both cruel, since it’s likely to push the economy deliberately into recession, and nonsensical, since rising wages aren’t the cause of inflation: The weakness of labor today means that, on the path to a 1970s-style “wage-price spiral,” we’re barely a single rotation up the fusilli. Coherence is usually the first victim of any historical analogy, and in this case the American worker seems likely to become victim number two. Fear of the 1970s has so thoroughly colonized the contemporary political imagination that we’re now set for a revival of the ­Volcker years.

Nostophobia papers over the damaging legacy of those years while distorting the truth of the 1970s, which were also the decade of worker power, a rising ecological consciousness, and grassroots political experimentation. Most importantly, it obscures the degree to which the unresolved questions of that decade still bedevil the West. A return to the 1970s is in some sense impossible, because the 1970s never really ended. We still live in the world that decade created: a world of fiat money, plentiful credit, serial asset bubbles, and suffocating debt, in which society is subordinate to the economy, markets take precedence over democracy, and capital controls labor. The central drama of the 1970s was about conflict over the distribution of resources under conditions of scarcity. The solution governments across the developed world embraced was to outsource adjudication of the issue to the market, essentially effecting a divorce between the economy and democracy—a divorce whose spawn is the inequality that represents, outside climate change, the West’s greatest problem today. However much we might want to avoid a return to the bad old days of the 1970s, that time continues to define us. The 1970s were, in the words of one historian, the “pivotal decade” that sealed a societywide transition from industry to finance, factory floor to trading floor, production to consumption, and welfare state to real estate, propelling us into a future of destabilizing inequality. The real story of the 1970s commands not fear but study: The path out of injustice and polarization today is through engagement with the missteps and unexplored openings of that decade, not flight from it.

The United States is no stranger to the politics of fear. But usually it’s immigrants, the poor, or the foreign adversary of choice (today, China) that parties exploit as a source of anxiety to boost their electoral fortunes. Fear of the past represents something genuinely novel in the postwar political landscape—and since it cuts across political lines, it can’t be explained away as a simple tool of partisan warfare. Nostophobia’s rhetorical appeal lies, in part, in the distance of the 1970s from today. “Remember the 1970s?” asked one business columnist last summer, as inflationary fears took off. The answer to that question for the majority of Americans is surely “no”: The median age of the U.S. population today is 38.8, meaning that the experience of inflation is new for most people in this country. If the younger generations have any connection to the 1970s, it’s through culture, which memorializes that decade as an era of heroin, disco, dirt, and excess. This demographic skew confers a particular spectral power on the 1970s as a source of popular fear. Beyond the lived experience of most Americans, but close enough in time that many of its survivors—baby boomers and older Gen Xers—now enjoy seniority in politics, economics, and the media, the 1970s function as a perfect all-purpose cultural bogeyman, remembered and unknown in roughly equal measure.