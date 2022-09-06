Economics, Democracy, and Freedom: It’s All One Argument

He was a malignant force in many ways. But I admit that he came up with a great way to open a book. Friedman is no cagey welterweight feeling the opponent out in round one. He’s a heavyweight who comes out swinging right at the opening bell. This is not about economics, he wrote. It’s about freedom. Your freedom, citizen. And by the way, how contemporary it still feels, with that reference to democratic socialism, made back when Bernie Sanders was still in college, probably just starting to dig into his Marcuse. And Friedman had a skill most economists, in my experience, do not: He could write, and speak, plain English. No wonder he won so many converts—along with the fact that his message was exactly what rich people wanted to hear!

So free-market economics took over. And liberals have never really had an answer. Joe Biden, of all improbable people, has tried to provide one. Never a crusading liberal, Biden always found the center lane of where his party was as a whole. If Ted Kennedy was over here to his left, and Sam Nunn was over there to his right, Biden would usually land in a place equidistant between them. But now the party had moved left overall, after the Great Recession and the torrent of activism unleashed in its wake (Occupy Wall Street, the Fight for $15 minimum-wage effort), so Biden did, too. In fact, he did something very unusual as a presidential candidate. The conventional wisdom is that candidates tack to left or right during the primaries but sidle toward the center in the general. But Biden, once he secured the nomination, moved left. And he won. And that’s why so many of us thought Build Back Better would pass—pared back, sure, but more or less intact, changing the economic paradigm and people’s assumptions about the free market.

And yet the roadblocks the administration hit—including within its own party—show how heavy a lift it will be to change those assumptions. Recall Senator Joe Manchin’s words, from late September 2021, when budget negotiations were grinding their way through the sausage machine: “I cannot accept our economy, or basically our society, moving towards an entitlement mentality. That you’re entitled. I’m more of a rewarding, because I can help those that really need help.” The sentiments expressed here tell us a lot about Manchin’s assumptions about the proper role of the public sector in an economy. From a neoliberal point of view, they are perfectly reasonable sentiments. If the government’s role should be limited to ameliorating market failure, then what Manchin says is right; one could hardly, in fact, expect him to say anything else. But if one sees a different and larger role for the public sector in providing supports for working people—supports that aren’t tied to employment in an era when far fewer people are working at the same factory for 45 years than when Manchin was growing up—then one would not talk the way he talked there. The intra-Democratic debate in the fall of 2021, excruciating as it could be to watch, showed that most congressional Democrats have embraced new economic thought to one degree or another. But not all have. And the public hasn’t; yes, the particular elements of the bill, universal pre-K and so on, poll very well, but there is little evidence so far that the broader public has been persuaded that what they have been taught for the last 40 years about the merits of the free market and limited government and the evil of deficits is wrong.