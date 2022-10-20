A Little Miami Vice Poem

For Erika Meitner

It all men’s chiseled cheeks & bone

Bronzed as in sun kissed

Bristle as in beard needs combing

Bone as in cracked against rifle butt,

But who gets old on Miami Vice

Breasts are plump & high

Eyes shaded by the lens of too much money.

Honey poured over the backs of hairy johns.

Jealousy leads to blown up yachts

& armed men floating in the harbor

Crockett & Tubbs, such Anglo names

Such pretty men chasing villains in silk shirts

Or lifting the leggy brunettes away from

Not-so sudden danger.

Beneath the scowl of one Miami night, lovers, hustlers,

cronies & crooks gather behind tropical plants & covered walls

Where dice roll & they moan their calculations.

They want devotion from the gambler’s moon

But what they get is Venus daring love above neon lights.

Then they roll the spiked dice, which tumble like credits

from a black & white movie—

life’s book ruined in the wasted sweat.