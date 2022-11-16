The Fall of a Progressive Prosecutor

Laura: Right.

Alex: Now you tell us.

Gil: My prediction is that she will be Chesa Boudin, and she’ll realize that this is the situation you have. Because, I mean, I’ve been on campaigns—you promise all this stuff, then you get in the office, like, holy crap, there are all these problems, obstacles, rules, things you can do, things you can’t do, so it’s not as easy as giving a speech. I think the legacy of it will be that the DA will get a lot more scrutiny going forward. But I also think some interesting things have turned up in the polls that have been conducted here over the past few months, which is that people are conflating homelessness and disorder and mental illness on the streets with crime. The fact that we are statistically much safer from violent crime than we’ve ever been in recent history doesn’t matter as much. I think the real problem that Democrats in California are responsible for and have to face is why do so many people live on our streets? To me, that’s not a problem you solve with jails, though that is what some people are proposing. It’s a problem you have to solve with housing and with care and with empathy. When you do the research here and you look at what people like Brooke Jenkins are proposing, it’s really infuriating because it’s all the broken stuff that doesn’t work. Most voters fell for this line, and I think they’re gonna be sorely disappointed. Then the question is gonna be what do we really do, and, again, there’s no path forward that doesn’t lead you back to the very reforms that got Chesa Boudin crucified in San Francisco. By the way, he didn’t even do those reforms. That was Jerry Brown. That was Gavin Newsom. People act like Boudin did those reforms. I was a part of those reforms. I had more to do with them than Boudin did. He was in Venezuela or somewhere. And the voters voted for these things. We supported these things. So what was scary to me is how you could really channel that kind of public anger at somebody who had nothing to do with it. But again, he wasn’t a great politician. He was too honest. Another legacy of Chesa Boudin’s recall: Don’t be too honest. Kind of lie. It’s working for Jenkins. She’s lying her way to victory today.

Alex: All right. Well, great advice. If you’re listening, that’s great advice for any politicians listening at home.

Gil: They already know.

Alex: Gil, thank you so much for that edifying conversation.

Gil: Thank you.

Laura: After the break, we’ll look into who was behind Boudin’s recall. The backers of the recall campaign wanted him out. But they may have had a bigger political project too.

Laura: We’ve been talking about the way crime in San Francisco appeared in the media and how those stories played with voters and with other Democrats. But this is also a story about a few individuals who invested heavily in removing Boudin from his position. The recall campaign raised $7 million, more than double the amount Boudin’s supporters raised. One of Boudin’s earliest and most vocal opponents was the Silicon Valley investor David O. Sacks. He called Boudin “the killer DA” and told The Megyn Kelly Show he thought Boudin was to blame for “chaos and lawlessness” in San Francisco. At one point in the campaign, nearly one third of all donations against Boudin came from him. We’re talking now with Jacob Silverman about David O. Sacks’s involvement in the recall and his larger political agenda. Jacob, thanks for joining us.

Jacob Silverman: Thanks for having me. Glad to be here.

Laura: David O. Sacks is a fascinating figure. He’s connected to a lot of other powerful figures in Silicon Valley who are also increasingly politically active. Can you tell us a bit about him?

Jacob: Sure. Right now I suppose you’d call him a member of the PayPal Mafia, as it’s pretty widely known.

Laura: OK, and just remind us: What is the PayPal Mafia?

Jacob: It’s basically the core early employees of PayPal—who were all men—and the most well-known of whom are Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and, as I argue, David Sacks. And you’ve got companies like YouTube and many others that came out of there and the whole Musk and Thiel empires. They’ve all gone on mostly to huge amounts of wealth and a lot of influence in the valley. But Sacks’s association with these folks goes back to Stanford in the early ’90s, where he met Peter Thiel, Keith Rabois, and some other folks who would be early PayPal employees at Stanford. A lot of them wrote for or worked on the Stanford Review, which was the conservative publication that Thiel founded. Basically it was an era where they were doing a lot of the same culture warring that we see today but at the time, what they were worried about was issues of multiculturalism—that was the big bogeyman, that word specifically—and diversity in general. If you look at their writings then and the battles they’re having then compared to now, it’s a lot of the same issues, with a lot of the same crude talking points.

Laura: Right. The way I knew of Sacks from that period was that he was actually the co-author of a book with Peter Thiel called The Diversity Myth. And just for our listeners, they weren’t advocating for diversity. This wasn’t like a group of people who were drawing attention to like, “Oh, there’s like rape on campus. This is something we should do something about.” They were the backlash to people who were making those arguments.

Jacob: Very much so. They were part of this conservative counterreaction or backlash at Stanford that was, in part, people were sick of hearing about the ’60s from their professors. It was early ’90s, Clinton era. It was just its turn, I suppose, for conservative counterrevolution, and they were doing things like testing the bounds of free speech by yelling at people with bigoted slurs and stuff like that. There was an issue of the Stanford Review called “The Rape Issue.” But in general there was this disgust with what they saw around them which was lots of efforts at diversity inclusion. There would be ethnic affinity halls on campus, a lot of cultural-based campus organizations, things like that. They thought everything was being divided among racial lines and it was sort of like, “Oh, the antiracists have become the real racists” thing that you hear now.

Laura: It’s funny because the way that we mostly know of these figures now is that they are investors, CEOs. Thiel founded several successful companies, but most notably PayPal. David O. Sacks was the CEO of Zenefits, which kind of blew up in a crazy way a few years ago. They’re known as business figures, but really they were activists from the beginning, and they continue to be politically active. There’ kind of a straight line between those campus cultural war days and what David Sacks has been doing in San Francisco.

Jacob: When some of the comments, especially about rape in The Diversity Myth appeared, they disavowed them. They said, “Oh, those are just impetuous thoughts of my youth.” But look, we could argue about whether they still believe these things, but they were political animals from the beginning and they were very preternaturally aware of how to operate within political milieus. And so Sacks and Thiel were co-writers from an early age in college. They wrote pieces for Wall Street Journal and National Review and other political publications. Their book was sponsored by the Independent Institute, which was a libertarian think tank. They were well connected from the beginning and so I’d say that the business has been pretty good for both of them. And of course PayPal was the core of that. But the politics have always been there. I think what you see more in recent years is that the ideology probably has been pretty consistent, but in terms of inserting himself more into the public sphere and having a more perhaps coherent though still murky, I’d say, political program, and being willing to donate money and be loud about it—that’s where Sacks is at now and where things have changed. Thiel is a little bit of a quieter figure, but he’s certainly been a force for years politically.

Alex: On the one hand, anytime you look into the history of reaction and the history of the right in this country, it’s dispiriting how reliably it can be traced back to the hangups of college Republicans on elite college campuses. We just can’t get away from that.

Jacob: It’s crazy. From Buckley to Thiel.

Alex: It’s just a story that repeats itself over and over again. But from what you’re describing, it seems like there was this little bit of these guys making their money and then now in this political environment, for a variety of reasons, deciding to let the mask slip, and after being apolitical for a while, reverting back to the reactionary politics they were forged in and being much more open about pursuing them.

Jacob: Yeah. I think you certainly saw that earlier with Thiel and his support of Trump and his writings basically against democracy and women’s suffrage. Someone like Sacks donated to Hilary Clinton and some mainstream Democrats, but what basically has happened in the last few years, is that they’ve given up on, I’d argue, democratic governance, probably with a big D and small D. And San Francisco is the core of that— the emblem of everything that’s failed in urban governments in America. They don’t necessarily have a positive economic or policy program, but they are willing to spend a lot of money on recalls and on reactionary figures. So that’s what brings us to today is that people like Sacks and him in particular: Every major recall that’s happened either in the Bay Area or recall attempt, or statewide, he’s put money into all of those.

Alex: How much money are we talking for Sacks in this one recall for Boudin?

Jacob: It’s mid-to-high five figures. There are other people like William Oberndorf, who is a billionaire, who put in more. But I would argue two things. One, you don’t know, as actually Boudin himself said in an interview, you don’t always know where the money is going with some of these organizations. Sacks certainly was very influential in terms of the sheer dollar-to-dollar, but also the role he played of bringing tech people into this and being a propagandizer against Boudin.

Laura: Why do you think he focused on Boudin so much? I mean, he wrote this piece calling him “the killer DA” on Medium. Why Boudin? Why pick that fight?

Jacob: I think he cares about San Francisco because he lives there and one of his at least three mansions is there. He’s been there a long time. And I think also he is just rather draconian law-and-order, seemingly, in his politics, and he doesn’t like what he sees from the criminal justice reform movement. I’ve seen interviews where he’s barely paid lip service to it, like, “Oh, maybe people shouldn’t be arrested for smoking weed,” or something like that. But he is part of this trend, I’d say, both legally and culturally, to criminalize homelessness and to see homelessness as synonymous with crime, even though a lot of homeless people are crime victims. So Boudin was a ripe target. They had some success with the school board recall, which he put money into. The Newsom recall did not work, but he put money into that too. He’s willing to take his swings and I think Boudin was a good target with this alliance of billionaire developers and tech people who were disgusted with what they saw. In his own telling, he thinks that Boudin was basically more sympathetic to criminals than to crime victims. He’s pretty unequivocal about that.

Alex: Something I find interesting about this political moment—because I have this feeling that they are meddling in San Francisco because they think of it as their fiefdom to an extent and they should be able to control what’s going on there—but these are the sorts of people, people with these backgrounds, who for much of my adult life we would have described as being libertarian. They would have been promoting anti-government, John Galt-y, Randian libertarianism—that was the flavor of Silicon Valley giving for so many years. But it seems like the new style is pretty straight up law-and-order authoritarianism. I would say that seems like a shift, but I don’t know how much of a shift it actually turned out to be.

Jacob: Yeah, I think there are a couple things going on there. One is just day-to-day stuff, what they see—like “Look, there are a lot of homeless people around the Twitter offices and open air drug use.” But I think some of these people have also realized it doesn’t take necessarily a lot of money to buy an election. Like Sacks himself, he gave $1 million to J.D. Vance, to his PAC, but he can afford it. The stuff in San Francisco, he has probably donated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars collectively, I would think, so you can get something for your money there and yeah, I think in the end they also are just not interested in noncarceral solutions to this stuff.

Alex: You get rich enough, your attitude just becomes, “I can pay to make this thing that I don’t like go away.”

Jacob: Yeah.

Laura: A lot of his contributions have been focused in California. Do you think that the recall of Boudin and the success that that campaign had heralds more activity like this on a national level? What do you think is next for Sacks and the group of like-minded activists?

Jacob: I do. I think a couple things are going to happen. One, I ended my article with a quote from him saying, “This model needs to be replicated across the country.”

Laura: That’s a direct quote.

Jacob: Yeah. I think somewhat depends on their commitment. Thiel has recently said that “We’re a little too negative. We don’t really have a positive program.” Big surprise, they need that. They need some positive program. But they all seem to like DeSantis as the more respectable alternative perhaps to Trumpism. During the elections or as votes were being counted, Sacks basically posted some stuff about DeSantis, “Proud of his reelection. It’s time for DeSantis in 2024.” I think that’s what you’re gonna see is both an attempt to roll back criminal justice reform, recall who they can just by using their money, and then pushing their crew. I mean, some of them lost, like Oz, who they’ve raised money for, and Blake Masters—

Laura: Another Thiel co-author.

Jacob: Yeah, another Thiel employee. But J.D. Vance, they’re gonna push their guys who made it in. Then I think DeSantis is going to be their stalking horse who they’ll try to assemble behind for 2024.

Laura: Thanks so much, Jacob.

Jacob: Sure thing. Glad to do it.



