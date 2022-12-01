The Vanishing Community

“OK,” I rejoined, “but the American Supreme Court has detached the right to own a firearm from the original purpose of the Second Amendment. It is now an individual right unto itself, with no connection to any formal military purpose. And this is a very recent development. Since 2008, the court has given individuals permission to own a gun and keep it in their home, prohibited state and local jurisdictions from passing gun laws suited to their specific needs, and decreed that the only acceptable criterion for a law restricting gun rights is whether such a law has already existed in America for a long time. Whether it is deemed necessary by local authorities for a particular problem in the present is deemed irrelevant.”

“As you know,” Niccolò said, “civic republicanism has its origins in the concept of a group of people trying to live together as a community rather than leading separate, individual lives. It sounds as if that idea, for your country, has vanished. As in the case of the guns, it’s every man for himself.”

“Today, in the United States, it is difficult for anyone to imagine they are living in any kind of community, even a very small one. And I fear there is no end to this atomization, no engine to reverse it.”