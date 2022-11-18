What Was the Music Critic?

For as long as there have been records, there have been too many records. And the music press emerged to help separate wheat from chaff. In the early days, such determinations were largely corporate, and self-serving. Gorman’s book positions Melody Maker, which began as a monthly in London in 1926, as the first major music magazine. Its publisher, Lawrence Wright, used its pages to push sheet music for the latest dance hall hits by Horatio Nicholls, the so-called “Daddy of Tin Pan Alley.” Horatio Nicholls was, in fact, the nom de plume of Wright himself. “Nor for the last time,” Gorman notes, “was a music paper used to foreground the interest of its principals.” Subsequent rags, like Maker competitor Rhythm Illustrated Musical Monthly, featured articles promoting musical equipment manufactured by the same holding company that published the magazine.

In this openly commercial context, in which corporate newsletters passed themselves off as legitimate periodicals, a strange value emerged: authenticity. When British venues began imposing licensing restrictions against groups with saxophones—which, as Gorman writes, “were considered suggestive owing to the blowsy nature of their tone”—Melody Maker spoke out. Eventually, the Maker evolved from self-promotional circular to the vanguard of what another historian termed “raffishness and Bohemianism.” Syncopation and, yes, even “blowsy” tones came to Britain, as the Melody Maker made good on its name. And for the decades that followed, the music press did a fine job advocating for forms and styles—jazz, rock and roll, punk, metal, hip-hop—that initially affronted the institutional mainstream.

Gorman is less interested in the current state of music criticism than in the writers who exemplified the music press at its peak of influence. It’s an understandable focus. Writers like Richard Meltzer, Ellen Willis, Lester Bangs, Robert Christgau, and Nelson George rank among some of the finest, most incisive writers of the last century, in any medium. Like the music they so passionately championed (or, just as passionately, ragged on) their best critical writing has that whiff of freedom, of unadulterated possibility, that shocks the spirit back to life. Praising the Sex Pistols in a 1977 Village Voice article, Willis wrote that the British punk groups of the era “beamed my culture back at me in a way that gave it new resonances.” The very same could be said about Ellen Willis.