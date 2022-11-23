Black Friday May Be Dying, but Retail Workers Are Still Getting Assaulted

We may see a one-year uptick in Black Friday sales this year because Covid lockdowns are over and inflation has shoppers feeling more desperate than usual to find bargains. But even if we don’t, retail workers will have to contend with a rising tide of workplace violence. Increasingly pathological behavior by shoppers has been on the rise for years—not just on Black Friday, but on every day of the year. We may find ourselves relieved of Black Friday madness only to discover that every day is Black Friday.

Between 2018 and 2020 assaults in convenience stores and grocery stores rose 75 percent and 63 percent respectively, according to a June analysis of FBI data by The New York Times, compared to a 42 percent increase in assaults in all settings. Active shootings in particular are up in retail settings; according to FBI data, the deadliest active shooting incident last year was at the King Soopers Grocery Store in Boulder, Colorado, where 10 people were killed. One reason retail settings are favored may be staffing reductions attributable to the pandemic and increased automation (all those self-checkout machines). Even before the pandemic, employment in the retail sector was declining, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It peaked in 2017 at around 16 million, bottomed out in April 2020 at around 13 million, and though it’s been climbing ever since, it’s still below the 2017 peak. Late-night workers, who typcally work alone, are especially at risk. A 2009 Occupational Safety and Health Administration report found no less than 15 percent of all workplace fatalities in the United States occurred in retail settings, usually at night.