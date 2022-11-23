Black Friday May Be Dying, but Retail Workers Are Still Getting Assaulted

Now there are signs that the Black Friday fever is starting to break. Covid-19 pushed down Black Friday sales in 2020 and 2021, with last year’s sales down 28 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. Competition from online retailers is reducing foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores, big holiday sales are getting stretched out over longer periods, and the outdoors retailer REI, which began experimenting in 2015 with staying closed on Black Friday, recently decided to make that policy permanent.

We may see a one-year uptick in Black Friday sales this year because Covid lockdowns are over and inflation has shoppers feeling more desperate than usual to find bargains. But even if we don’t, retail workers will have to contend with a rising tide of workplace violence. Pathological behavior by shoppers has been on the rise for years—not just on Black Friday, but on every day of the year. We may find ourselves relieved of Black Friday madness only to discover that every day is Black Friday.

Between 2018 and 2020 assaults in convenience stores and grocery stores rose 75 percent and 63 percent respectively, according to a June analysis of FBI data by The New York Times, compared to a 42 percent increase in assaults in all settings. Retail settings have become a routine magnet for active shooters; Tuesday’s Walmart shooting by an overnight manager in Chesapeake, Virginia, which killed six people, was only the latest. According to FBI data, last year’s deadliest active shooting incident took place at the King Soopers Grocery Store in Boulder, Colorado, where 10 people were killed.