For Patrick Leahy, The Vietnam War Is Finally Ending

I asked if he’d heard about the new Wartime Accounting Initiative; this was precisely the kind of material they were looking for. He looked at me for a moment in apparent disbelief and then choked up. “Please tell them I would like to help,” he said when he eventually composed himself. “This is my sacred mission. These things haunt me, when I’m sleeping, when I’m eating, they are always in my mind.”

More than 1,000 of the American MIAs in Southeast Asia have now been recovered, and each of the 1,582 still missing has his own detailed dossier, regularly updated with full reports on every search mission and witness interview. The Vietnamese, for the most part, must rely on their own limited resources. I visited several families, including two who are now working with the Wartime Accounting Initiative, and in each case the search had taken them back to the singular devastation of Quang Tri province.

Losing a loved one and failing to recover the body bring a unique kind of prolonged grief, which both Americans and Vietnamese have coped with according to their own customs. In Vietnam, a body must be laid to rest with its ancestors, and there are elaborate mourning rituals to observe; otherwise, the dead risk becoming unquiet “wandering souls.” In the austere postwar years, the government discouraged these practices as outmoded superstitions, but they have proved stronger than party dogma. Many people seek the help of psychics, like a family I met in Hanoi, who credited them with tracking down their son in an unmarked grave in Quang Tri. Now the surviving brother wanted to exhume his remains for DNA analysis, but his 86-year-old father resisted. What if it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity?

Others have found comfort, however, in the certainty provided by DNA analysis. Nguyen Thi Chin lives in the small town of Thach That, west of Hanoi. Like so many Vietnamese homes, hers is dominated by an ornately carved family altar, with portraits of her late mother and her two lost brothers, fresh-faced teenagers, framed by oil lamps, large bowls of apples and persimmons, and blue-and-white porcelain vases crammed with burned-out incense sticks.

There were 10 siblings, Chin said, and much of their childhood was spent shuttling in and out of shelters their mother dug, since their village was close to an airfield that housed a battery of SAM missiles and was a prime target for U.S. bombing raids. She had only hazy memories of her brothers but recalled that De had beautiful handwriting, and that Chuong was known for his kindness and generosity.

News of De’s death came first, from a comrade in his unit in Quang Tri, saying he had died on a bright moonlit night, though official notification didn’t arrive until a year later. But even knowing where he’d died, the family had to scour the dozens of war cemeteries in the province, and it wasn’t until 2011 that they finally located the grave. The government chipped in the equivalent of about $80 to cover the costs of bringing the body home. Now it lay among the 200 or so graves in the Thach That district martyrs’ cemetery, and we went there so that Chin could burn incense, kneeling by the marble headstone that bears his name.

The search for Chuong took much longer, and it fell mainly to Chin’s niece, Tra. She took on the task at the urging of her grandmother, who insisted that she refused to die until both her boys had come home. Somehow, Tra said, the old lady had heard of this mysterious new thing called mitochondrial DNA. “I only have two teeth left,” she said, “and I have to keep them so they can identify my son.”

Tra wrote to a military-sponsored TV show that aims to help families track down their missing and is now approaching its five hundredth episode. After 10 years without a response, she wrote again and was contacted by a veteran living in Germany, and the clues he offered took her on a long odyssey through the cemeteries of the far south, until at last she found Chuong in a coastal province near Saigon. Her grandmother’s last tooth proved to be a match. She died in her nineties, content in the knowledge that both her sons had returned home.

There are graveyards everywhere in Quang Tri. It’s home to the monumental Truong Son Martyrs Cemetery, which pays tribute to the estimated 33,000 fighters who died on the Ho Chi Minh Trail, and each district and commune has its own martyrs’ cemetery, 72 in all. Row after row of the headstones say Chua Biet Ten.

A woman in her fifties, Le Thi Vinh, took me to the grave of her father, Le Xan, in Cam Thuy commune, just below the old DMZ. His younger brother had been drafted into the Army of the Republic of Vietnam, or ARVN, but Xan insisted on taking his place. He was already married and had children, he argued, so if he died, there would be someone to burn incense at the grave. So he enlisted, and became a double agent, “eating government rice,” said Vinh’s brother, Le Trinh, “but worshipping Communist spirits.”

Le Thi Vinh points to the name of her father on a wall in a cemetery in Quang Tri province. COURTESY OF THE AUTHOR

The family’s village was in a free-fire zone, and in 1968 it was wiped off the map. They were herded into a squalid resettlement camp in a nearby town, where they spent two years before moving back home to rebuild. But the 1972 offensive turned them into refugees again. Their mother hoisted her shoulder pole, stuffing rice and clothing into one basket and the four-year-old Vinh into the other, while her brother walked alongside, and they fled south. Along the way, they learned that their father had been captured and taken to the island prison of Phu Quoc, which was notorious for the variety of its torture techniques. He did not survive.



It took more than 40 years to bring home Le Xan’s remains, and the details of the siblings’ search were the stuff of an epic novel. But eventually, in 2017, they laid him to rest in Cam Thuy.

For all the pain they endured along the way, it was a story that at least brought closure, unlike so many others. Who was in all those countless rows of unmarked graves in Quang Tri? The province had been one enormous killing field, and there was nothing neat and tidy about the aftermath of a B-52 strike. Intermingled body parts were often shoveled indiscriminately into mass graves and hastily covered with lime. Thousands of southern soldiers had died in the same battles. Might they, too, be among that jumble of anonymous remains?

The Wartime Accounting Initiative will not answer that question. Honoring those who fought for the South is not something the government is ready to consider yet. The PAVN and Vietcong dead are liet sy, martyrs; the ARVN dead are still sometimes referred to with the wartime insult nguy (puppets). Reconsidering those terms would reopen too many old wounds, threatening the official narrative of the war. “Let things happen softly, with time, without big speeches,” Madame Ninh said during our conversation in Hanoi. She cited the example of the big ARVN war cemetery at Bien Hoa, which for decades was neglected, overgrown, its gates padlocked. Now, she said, after gentle urging from Ambassador Osius, it had been cleaned up, and families were free to visit and honor their loved ones, as long as no distinction was made between soldiers and civilians. As people often say, the Vietnamese have found it easier to reconcile with the Americans than with their own compatriots. And after all, one U.S. military officer with long experience in Southeast Asia reminded me, Americans have still not come fully to terms with the aftermath of their own Civil War.

Patrick Leahy is well aware that not all of the legacies of the war in Vietnam will be resolved in his lifetime. But he and Rieser, motivated by simple decency and a shrewd understanding of what Leahy calls the “quiet, behind-the-scenes beauty” of the appropriations process, have brought us a long way.

Finally helping the Vietnamese to recover their war dead seems to give both of them particular satisfaction. “It won’t involve nearly the amount of funding Bien Hoa did,” Leahy said. “But it may be the most important of all the war legacy initiatives, since there is not a family in Vietnam that didn’t lose loved ones, or know others who did.”

But in an age of corrosive partisanship, can his successors continue what he and Rieser have begun? I knew they had failed to enlist a single Republican for the delegation that had just been canceled, although perhaps the imminent midterms were a complicating factor. When I asked Leahy about the future, he answered by talking about the past and his memories, perhaps rose-tinted, of the Senate as it once was. His first congressional delegation was in 1975, he recalled, just two months after the fall of Saigon. There were dovish liberals and archconservatives on that trip to Moscow, but somehow they all got along. “You bring together people with different views, and they find they share common ground,” he said. After all, if you could find it with the Vietnamese, whose political system was so different from our own and offended so many of his convictions about civil liberties, could you really not find it with Republicans?

So did that mean he was optimistic about the future?

“Well, I’m hopeful,” he said, then paused. “Which I guess is a little step short of confident.”