We Might Have Long Covid All Wrong

In early 2016, she took yet another trip to UCSF. It began like any other, with aides escorting Maxanne in a wheelchair through the Denver airport and all the way to the research hospital, where researchers ran days of tests as they always had. But this time, when they gathered the team for a debrief, they shared an unexpected finding: They no longer believed she had degenerative dementia. Her MRIs were looking too stable for that. Instead, she had something called functional neurological disorder, or FND: a problem with brain processing that can result in significant suffering throughout the body without corresponding tissue damage. So-called functional symptoms are highly correlated with psychosocial distress and can be excruciating, despite evading most lab tests. Conceding that we lack the vocabulary to understand how the brain interacts with the rest of the body, most FND researchers reach for metaphor: FND is a software problem, not a hardware problem. It’s not the machinery itself that’s on the fritz, but the system that’s running it.

Maxanne told me all about FND early one morning over Zoom, her brown bob nearly washed out by sunlight pouring in through her home office window. After years of struggling to come to terms with her failing hardware, she said, she was determined to do whatever she could to reboot her software. She threw herself into the rehab exercises she was cautiously told might help retrain her brain: She focused on her reflection in the mirror, trying to direct the image to complete tasks she’d long since failed to will her own limbs to do. Maxanne’s tone—she is “Max” to her friends, blog readers, and journalists—gradually changed from deliberate and clinical to giddy as she recounted this part of the story. “The initial recovery was nothing short of miraculous,” she told me. Her speech returned right away. Within a week, she was walking again—first around the house, then around the block, then down the aisle at her youngest daughter’s wedding. “Of course, it was still difficult being around a lot of people and noise and things like that,” she said. Even today, things aren’t perfect. Her tremors escalate when she’s stressed, for example, and she schedules appointments in the morning to preempt afternoon fatigue. She demonstrated how her body still plays tricks on her: She could touch her nose easily when focused on my face on her screen, but got shaky when she paid attention to her own arm.

Maxanne McCormick thought she was dying of degenerative dementia. In 2016, she was diagnosed instead with functional neurological disorder. She has since recovered significantly. PHOTOGRAPH BY BENJAMIN RASMUSSEN FOR THE NEW REPUBLIC

Still, Maxanne couldn’t remember the last time she felt this good, when she had so recently been certain she’d never feel good again. She read all she could about FND, aghast that she’d heard so little about it even as a health care professional. And she had an irresistible urge to share what she’d learned with all those languishing with symptoms similar to hers. She started blogging about her recovery, and soon became one of the most prominent public-facing people living with FND. “This has become sort of my life’s mission,” she told me. “I care very much about helping people who are stuck on this darn pathway.”