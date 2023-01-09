U.S. Anti-Abortion Activists Are Spreading Clinic Protests Around the World

Carney is a Roman Catholic, as are many of the board members and local group leaders, but the campaign is branded as broadly Christian. His flashy marketing and self-promotion seem more in line with the style of evangelical megachurch leaders than the Vatican.

Reframing clinic pickets as prayer vigils not only helps them appeal to less radical Christians, but also places them in a legal gray area where they can be argued as a form of religious expression. Carney emphasized this repeatedly throughout our conversation, calling buffer zones an attack on free speech. However, both clinic workers and patients say prayer itself is a type of harassment. “I don’t think we talk about prayer enough as a hustle tactic,” said Lizz Winstead, founder of Abortion Access Front in the United States. “[It’s] really playing with the emotions of people who are struggling.” Pro-choice activist Alice Murray, who encountered a 40 Days for Life vigil in the Scottish city of Edinburgh in October 2019, told me she felt scared and intimidated, even though the protesters did not approach her directly. “It completely changes your experience of getting an abortion,” she said, describing how she went into fight-or-flight mode, putting one foot in front of the other. “They made it feel dark, in a way.” There are many recorded incidents of 40 Days members engaging in serious harassment. One member in Manchester, England, was issued a restraining order. In the United States, several members have been accused of violations of the FACE Act; in one such recent case in Philadelphia, a 72-year-old clinic volunteer was assaulted.

“They made it feel dark, in a way,” said Alice Murray, who encountered 40 Days for Life protesters in Edinburgh. COLIN MEARNS/THE HERALD & TIMES GROUP/NEWSQUEST MEDIA

You also don’t have to dig far to find more extreme views and connections. Far-right commentator Matt Walsh, who has supported the racist great replacement theory, wrote the foreword to What to Say When, Carney’s book about answering pro-choice arguments. One podcast episode from 2022 is titled “Why Do Pagans Sacrifice Their Children”—a topic reminiscent of the QAnon conspiracy theory. “I think what gets people in the door is their proclamation of peaceful protest,” said Winstead. “And when they realize that this is not going to stop abortion, they are radicalized to take the next step.”

