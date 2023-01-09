U.S. Anti-Abortion Activists Are Spreading Clinic Protests Around the World

Over the past decade and a half, 40 Days for Life has quietly become one of the most successful anti-abortion organizations in the world.

Over the past decade and a half, 40 Days for Life has quietly become one of the most successful anti-abortion organizations in the world. Its 40-day–long continuous clinic pickets—which it prefers to call “vigils”—take place twice yearly, during Lent and again in the run-up to Advent in the fall. It’s brought clinic-targeted activism, which used to be a largely U.S. phenomenon, to over 1,000 cities in 65 countries.

The organization’s founders, Shawn Carney and David Bereit, are two of the most in-demand speakers on the pro-life circuit. Carney, the current CEO, proudly told me the ACLU once called his campaign “the greatest threat to choice because we’re highly organized, and we’re local.” Online you can buy his books, which teach you how to respond to pro-choice arguments and collate “inspiring stories” from the movement, alongside 40 Days for Life–branded t-shirts, caps, and baby onesies. You can enroll in the 40 Days for Life University to learn the most effective ways to dissuade women from abortions, or nominate yourself for one of the yearly awards dished out at flashy galas attended by politicians such as Mike Pence. A weekly podcast hosted by the ever-upbeat Carney means that, even if you live thousands of miles from Texas—say, in a Scottish city—you can stay updated on the latest conservative American talking points.

“We’ve always had some people outside [clinics], but for a long time it would just be a nun or priest praying in the corner,” said Rachael Clarke, chief of staff at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, or BPAS, a nonprofit commissioned by Britain’s taxpayer-funded National Health Service to run more than 70 women’s health care clinics. However, after 40 Days launched in the U.K. in 2010, “we began to see a switch to tactics copied from the U.S.,” Clarke said. Pam Lowe, a senior lecturer in sociology at the University of Aston, who carried out a five-year study of British anti-abortion movements, said the American organization has given activists in other countries “a structure to follow, and also an infrastructure.” This includes training, materials, and a central management team. Its largest regions are Europe and Latin America, with over 50 campaigns in Colombia alone.