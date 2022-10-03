How an Underground Network of Ministers and Rabbis Helped Women Get Abortions Before Roe

After a few years, Moody and Carmen decided it was time to expand their mission and open a clinic. They began plotting to do so in 1969, “to expose the hypocrisy of a law which allowed ‘therapeutic’ abortions for the rich but denied them to the poor.” So-called therapeutic abortions were legal; by definition, they were performed to preserve the life of the pregnant person. But it required two letters from different psychiatrists declaring that the patient was at serious risk of suicide, in addition to cementing approval from an internal committee at the hospital where the procedure would be performed. The CCS clinic planned to get around this by tracking down two psychiatrists who believed that any woman who was pregnant and did not wish to be a mother was in serious peril because she was considering an illegal abortion, which posed an inherent risk to her life.

The group was still trying to work through the details of their practice when, in April 1970, New York unexpectedly legalized abortion. The clinic opened the following July, when the new law went into effect, and it served 700 women in its first month, most of which were referred from CCS chapters in other states. It operated 16 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Counselors were able to adjust the rate of the procedure depending on the needs of the patient. More CCS chapters opened more clinics, not always legally, providing care directly to women, taking root in 38 states. They grew into the largest pre-Roe referral service. Gillian Frank, a historian of sexuality, gender, and religion estimates that the group helped at least a quarter of a million women. But when abortion was legalized nationally in 1973, the service disbanded, feeling that there was no longer any use for them.

Not long after, the Religious Right began to take shape, making abortion one of the pet political issues of the evangelical church and creating a dynamic that led Americans to equate people of faith with anti-abortion values.