A Cop Sexually Assaulted Their Son. Then Child Protective Services Retaliated.

To Cooper’s sister Meghan, it felt as if DSS came daily, insisting on speaking to the kids without their parents. “They wanted to go into our bedrooms,” said Meghan. “They wanted to look through our nightstands and our dresser drawers. They wanted to look through everything.” Meghan said Spring Cook found condoms and a sex toy that Meghan, then still 17, had hidden, and indicated it posed a danger to her younger siblings. “I felt out of place in my own home,” she remembered. “They were looking for or asking for any reason that they possibly could to get us taken away.”

According to her case notes, Spring Cook said it was good that the Hills tracked their kids through Life360, an app they installed on their kids’ phones, and told them to monitor it more closely. She suggested that the Hills install an alarm system to prevent Cooper from leaving the house. Take Cooper’s phone, she told them. If that didn’t work, she suggested, they should cut off the phone plan. Cook disapproved of Cooper going to Arkansas to meet his boyfriend, and suggested the Hills needed to monitor all their children more rigorously. Cooper, she said, needed “treatment,” though Heather and Tim did not know what kind she had in mind. In her notes, Cook writes that she called the juvenile officer on the case to ask about a support group for “kids like [Cooper] and the struggles he goes through.” The officer told her he didn’t know of any, but would make an appointment with a counselor the department had on contract, who also provided addiction and sex offender treatment for other agencies in the state. “We were deeply skeptical,” said Eastwood, the Hills’ lawyer. “At best, it was an inappropriate type of provider,” he said, “and at worst, an attempt to further gin up evidence against either Cooper or his parents.”

The Hills’ marriage, which had been through many rough patches, became strained. Tim had stopped picking up shifts at the Sheriff’s Office, which forced him to take more jobs out of town. They fought about how to monitor the kids when Tim was on the road. And their children chafed under the strict guidelines from DSS. Each had been given a card with DSS’s phone number. They understood the power the state wielded against their parents.