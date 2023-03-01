I, too, am dead tired of this span of the country being treated like some other place, some dead place, some badland of Walmarts and Bubbas. Not only should the hungry kids here, the potentially poisoned kids, merit attention on their own terms, but the implications of this particular disaster—a story of under-regulation and poor environmental disaster response—are clearly wider and vaster than one town’s hotspot. I don’t know why it took so long for the derailment to capture the attention of the American zeitgeist. Maybe decades of neglect just turns into a habit.

When the disaster finally began grabbing a swell of attention last week, it immediately became a rhetorical battering ram to hurl at partisan opponents. I see a screengrab of a Fortune article: It was Donald Trump who rolled back a rail braking rule meant to keep oil tankers from exploding near communities. (The rule would not have applied to the train that crashed.) Others focused their ire on the current administration: “Where’s [Secretary of Transportation] Pete Buttigieg?” One East Palestine resident (and then of course FOX News) wanted to know. President Biden is at fault for making it impossible for railroad workers to strike over unsafe conditions, one outlet argues. And the blame game continued on down the political food chain: Why was Representative Jim Jordan (often spelled “Gym” in these tweets—the moniker referencing accusations that he ignored sexual abuse while working as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State) more concerned about Hunter Biden’s laptop than the fate of his fellow Ohioans? Then there was Trump’s stunt with the water bottles, preempting Buttigieg’s planned visit by a day—and when the Secretary of Transportation did arrive, he was promptly mocked for his “dress boots” and hard hat—with some tweets alluding to the Village People. So, the whole thing landed where the internet often does: knee-deep in homophobia and a million miles from a productive policy discussion.

Certainly, there is a time for holding public officials accountable. But when the bulk of the national discourse seems wedged between “owning the libs,” blaming the “repubs,” and “#msm failing to report on #OhioChernobyl,” it’s clear that care has been discarded in favor of outrage and posturing. It’s like watching a group of people with the resources and ability to save a life standing over a dying person, bickering over whose fault it is that they are sick. There’s violence in each moment wasted in distraction instead of aid. Surely, this level of callous inertia is only possible if the life (or in this case lives) you are bickering over do not feel remotely like kin.