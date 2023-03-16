On the warfront a soldier runs
his filthy fingers across his filthy lapel.
The ground gives under his weight.
(A blizzard calm beyond repairs.)
He gives
in
the snow
gives in
to the snow
being snowed
on
and on.
(They were dressed
up, always, as to meet a great tragedy.
They wore a trademark doom.
What made the soldier
kneel—the ills or the rash lifting
of them.)
In the spring, in spring,
geese peck at the small mouth
of a sun amidst the clown-
white of the last snow patch.
Wherever you are, stay there.
Snowmelt pools, darkens
the path I took up scot free. Here—
I will stay. Same winter
or not.
Where There Is No Hope There Is Calm
