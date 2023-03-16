Where There Is No Hope There Is Calm

On the warfront a soldier runs

his filthy fingers across his filthy lapel.

The ground gives under his weight.

(A blizzard calm beyond repairs.)

He gives

in

the snow

gives in

to the snow

being snowed

on

and on.

(They were dressed

up, always, as to meet a great tragedy.

They wore a trademark doom.

What made the soldier

kneel—the ills or the rash lifting

of them.)

In the spring, in spring,

geese peck at the small mouth

of a sun amidst the clown-

white of the last snow patch.

Wherever you are, stay there.

Snowmelt pools, darkens

the path I took up scot free. Here—

I will stay. Same winter

or not.