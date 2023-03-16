The Erotic Life of Property

A truck delivers a forest back to itself

As lumber in the field where it once

Stood as trees—what is not lumber

Listens close, breathes witness into

The absence of what’s to become

Of what once was there, closing

The spaces between old shadows

Resolved into new forms, a single

Surface: Walls risen from one chaos

Stand alone against another chaos—

Who dares to breathe listens, or goes

Mad against the grain—tilled under,

Folded back against itself—a darkness

In the heart breaks its lost ground.