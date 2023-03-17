The Thucydides Trap

This concern was connected to a 2017 book entitled Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?, by Graham Allison. Allison derived his question from Thucydides’s History of the Peloponnesian War, which chronicled the downfall of Athens at the hands of Sparta. “When a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power,” Allison wrote, “the resulting structural stress makes a violent clash the rule not the exception.” A few years later, Allison’s theory was modified by Edmund Stewart, a professor of ancient Greek history at the University of Nottingham, in an article in the journal Antigone. Stewart questioned Thucydides’s notion that Athens was a rising power challenging the dominance of Sparta, and contended rather that differences in constitutional arrangements and political values—such as those between a democracy (Athens) and an oligarchy (Sparta)—are likely to lead to dangerous friction between national entities. This, obviously, could apply equally for the United States and China.

There has been a great deal of focus in recent years on China’s coming decline. One notable such effort, “THE END OF CHINA’S RISE” by Michael Beckley and Hal Brands, appeared in Foreign Affairs magazine in October 2021. Beckley and Brands argue that the phenomenal economic success China enjoyed for several decades was a “historical anomaly” resulting from several factors that are no longer existent. The first was the close and mutually advantageous economic relationship that developed between the United States and China after President Nixon’s visit there in 1972. The second was the economic and political reforms set in motion by Deng. The third was the dramatic rise in population growth that began after the end of the civil war between the communists and nationalists in 1949. But in more recent times, Beckley and Brands explain, China has experienced a reversal of fortune in all these areas. China is running out of water—half of its rivers have vanished, and 60 percent of its groundwater is undrinkable. It has destroyed 40 percent of its farmland through overexploitation.