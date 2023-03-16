Republicans Are Starting to Regret Cultivating a Base of Extremist Voters

But Daines and his NRSC colleagues may not have enough thumbs to put on the scale to tip things back toward “electable.” Donald Trump’s endorsement isn’t the only factor. Republican voters, given the choice between extremists and staid alternatives, are sticking with the weirdos. For many in the party, the fact that the 2020 election was “stolen” is holy writ, and they want candidates willing to make that part of their message. Republican voters, moreover, aren’t thinking about electability—looking toward the presidential election cycle, a recent poll found that Republicans prefer a candidate with whom they agree over one who can beat Biden. Trump himself is soaring in the polls, leading his main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by 15 or 20 points or more in most polls. The GOP base is as issue-oriented as ever, but those issues are now more often the kind that generate attention only in hermetically sealed environments, such as right-wing cable news. Concerns about “election integrity” and “wokeness” have yet to be translated into election-winning ideas, however.



In 2022, Trump’s endorsement certainly put some candidates over the top in their primaries—that is particularly true of Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and J.D. Vance in Ohio. But these were candidates who needed to win over voters who were skeptical of their far-right bona fides: Oz had previously been a TV doctor; Vance had, only a few years earlier, been one of the country’s most prominent Trump critics. Some candidates who straddle the far-right/establishment line—particularly Governors Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin—have found success in the party. But it’s not evident that their message would work nationally or, for that matter, if there are candidates who fit their mold who are ready and willing to run in competitive states like Arizona and Pennsylvania.



The involvement of the NRSC and other GOP organs could even backfire—candidates such as Mastriano and Lake would love to run ads about how the Republican establishment is out to get them. It’s easy to see a situation that’s the inverse of what happened in 2022, with the endorsement of the NRSC acting as a kiss of death in the primary.

