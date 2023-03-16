Republicans Are Starting to Regret Cultivating a Base of Extremist Voters

In fairness, the GOP has made some effort to course-correct. As Playbook’s authors note, Steve Daines is the new chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, having taken the reins from Rick Scott. Daines insists that he is all about electability. “Chairman Daines has been clear he’s willing to do whatever it takes to nominate candidates who can win both a primary and a general election,” NRSC spokesperson Mike Berg told Politico, in a comment that could be interpreted as a shot at both Scott and Trump.



But Daines and his NRSC colleagues may not have enough thumbs to put on the scale to tip things back toward “electable.” Donald Trump’s endorsement isn’t the only factor. Republican voters, given the choice between extremists and staid alternatives are sticking with the weirdos. For many in the party, the fact that the 2020 election was “stolen” is holy writ and they want candidates willing to make that part of their message. Republican voters, moreover, aren’t looking for electability—looking toward the presidential election cycle, a recent poll found that Republicans prefer a candidate they agree with over one that can beat Biden. The GOP base is as issue-oriented as ever, but those issues are now more often the kind that generate attention only in hermetically-sealed environments, such as right-wing cable news. Concerns about “election integrity” and “wokeness” have yet to be translated into election-winning ideas, however.



In 2022, Trump’s endorsement certainly put some candidates over the top in their primaries—that is particularly true of Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and J.D. Vance in Ohio. But these were candidates who needed to win over voters who were skeptical of their far-right bona fides: Oz had previously been a TV doctor; Vance had, only a few years earlier, been one of the country’s most prominent Trump critics. Some candidates who straddle the far-right/establishment line—I’m thinking particularly of governors Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin—have found success in the party. But it’s not evident that their message would work nationally or, for that matter, if there are candidates who fit their mold who are ready and willing to run in competitive states like Arizona and Pennsylvania.

