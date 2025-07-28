Why Trump’s Epstein Defense Is Failing Miserably

Trump is airing these claims again, however, because they did succeed in neutralizing the Russia scandal politically. His claim of a “witch hunt” was really an extension of his campaign argument in 2016: that there exists a powerful, undemocratic cabal of elites that is undermining the country at every turn. Trump’s presidency was about destroying that cabal—so it was no wonder it was fighting back in the form of a made-up (actually well-documented) story about Russia attempting to influence the election.

Trump’s invocation of Obama at that time never took off in part because the former president was still popular. Hillary and Bill Clinton were another matter entirely. Trump had defeated Hillary in the 2016 election in part because she and her husband were living symbols of a political order that many people despised: the corrupt elites that Trump was railing against at every turn. Moreover, as had been true since the early 1990s, the Clintons—and particularly Hillary—were an effective cipher for the right’s conspiracy theories, not to mention an abiding interest of the political press. That’s why Clinton’s use of a private email server, a dumb decision that would have been a minor scandal for any other secretary of state, took on such outsize importance and contributed to her defeat. So the public was more receptive to the notion that she was part of some kind of deep state conspiracy, at least enough to raise questions about the Russia investigation. There was even a hint of truth in Trump’s mad ravings about wiretaps and whatnot: Elites from both parties really were working to stymie his presidency, both inside and outside the government.

There are many reasons the same move isn’t working now. For one thing, Trump is dusting off an old story that many people are already familiar with. For another, the idea that the Epstein files were being covered up by elites originated on the right-wing fringe—and was even used by Trump in 2016 because of Bill Clinton’s connections to Epstein. Unlike with Russiagate, Trump is caught in a web that he and his allies helped spin. The fact that it is a thinly disguised attempt to distract from the Epstein story only damages its credibility further.