The Democrat Who’s Betting Her Senate Bid on Gun Control

For Democrats, Slotkin has been an important centrist envoy to the Great Lakes State. The 7th Congressional District she represents, in the south central part of the state, has a population of less than 800,000, and she had won her first congressional campaign in 2018 by threading the needle between her farm-life experience in the district (she grew up in rural Holly, population less than 6,000) and her bipartisan foreign policy background: She was recruited by the CIA after graduating from Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs in 2003. She spent five years in Iraq with the CIA, and later, at the National Security Council, serving in both the Bush and the Obama administrations. (Subsequently, Slotkin worked at the State Department, then Defense.) It didn’t hurt that the Slotkin name was well-known in Michigan: Her grandfather, Hugo, ran Hygrade Food Products, the company behind Ball Park Franks. Slotkin is also a member of the New Democrat Coalition and the Problem Solvers Caucus, groups that liberal Democrats occasionally feud with—a fact that may endear her to some of her constituents. (Like some in the moderate caucus, she declined to support Nancy Pelosi for speaker in 2021, but she’s been a reliable vote on the House floor.)

Slotkin’s reelection last fall was the third most-expensive House race in the nation, and Michigan itself has been trending blue lately, with both legislative chambers and the governorship now controlled by Democrats. It helps that Republicans have had difficulty recruiting serious-minded candidates for statewide office: Election denier Kristina Karamo was recently elected state GOP chair, and to date Slotkin’s only declared Republican opposition is state board of education member Nikki Snyder, who opposed masking and vaccine requirements in public schools during the height of the pandemic, and political novice Michael Hoover.

“In terms of the general political environment, the Democrats have just had the most remarkable three months I’ve ever seen out of the state legislature in terms of legislation they passed, starting with a huge appropriation bill,” said former Michigan Democratic Party chairman Mark Brewer, who is currently neutral in the Senate primary. “All the in-state polling, both private and public, indicates that virtually everything they’ve done is very popular.” That’s good news for a national party that is defending 23 Senate seats next year—even if it encourages challengers from the left. (Slotkin is the sole Democratic candidate to date.)