Did Pirates Pioneer Democracy?

Narrating democracy’s modern history through the contributions of regular people around the world, rather than the writing of Western intellectual elites, was an intellectual project that Graeber pursued throughout his career. “Rather than seeing Indian, or Malagasy, or Tswana, or Maya claims to being part of an inherently democratic tradition as an attempt to ape the West,” he argued in 2007, “it seems to me we are looking at different aspects of the same planetary process.” What had really occurred in the modern period, Graeber thought, was not a game of colonial catch-up to Western progress but “a crystallization of longstanding democratic practices in the formation of a global system,” with democratic ideas “flying back and forth in all directions.” The same intuition motivated Graeber not to reject the Enlightenment as intrinsically flawed and violent and anti-human (a critique leveled by many of his compatriots on the left), but instead to redeem it: to show that its most liberatory ideas were actually invented not by male European elites trying to secure power and cover their tracks, but by the people shoved to the margins.

One can be sympathetic to Graeber’s overarching agenda, even agree that the voices and actions of Malagasy chiefs and working-class pirates in particular should be more central to the stories we tell about democracy’s ascent, and still find Pirate Enlightenment, alas, unconvincing as a work of history. It’s extremely plausible that the Malagasy practiced a kind of deliberative democracy, and that they discussed ways of ruling themselves freely with sojourning pirates. But Graeber is unable to say much about how the kabary system actually worked in practice within the Betsimisaraka Confederation, how decisions were made and how power functioned, whether conversations with pirates ever really occurred, and, if so, what they were about. The evidentiary record is just too weak, which Graeber himself acknowledges. The most essential source was written decades after the events in question by a French spy, whose primary goal was generating more intrepid fake exploits for a fraudulent Hungarian count.

The result is a set of credible conjectures, smelted into facts and forced to bear the weight of a rather bold argument, which they simply cannot. We are told that it “would hardly be surprising” if the young Malagasy men building the confederation took the pirates as role models, as “some degree of political synthesis” is precisely “what one would expect.” He concedes that “one has to imagine” how kabary were used in this political experiment, as sources offer scant detail. And the conversations said to have conjured an Enlightenment-style sociability among pirates and Malagasy locals “have, of course, been almost entirely lost…. We can only know they must have taken place.” This is a captivating story, if true. Yet, as Graeber notes, “there is absolutely no way” to “establish a definitive narrative” of what occurred. “All we have … are a series of tiny windows on extraordinary events.” By the end of Pirate Enlightenment, it’s hard not to feel that Graeber has painted himself into an unnecessary corner, trying to defend his account of the confederation’s radical politics with silent sources, expending too much effort to nail down irrelevant details like whether Ratsimilaho needed permission to live in his father’s house.