In Pursuit of the Climate-Proof City

Jake Bittle: Disasters are already displacing hundreds of thousands or millions of people for any length of time each year. Most of those people do end up making it back home. But if even a few tens of thousands per year don’t end up making it back to the same places that they lived before, then you’re talking about, in the single to double digit, millions by the mid-century. Most of those movements are over relatively short geographic distances. Even when they’re permanent, they’re still moving 10 to 15 miles within the same city or within the same metropolitan area, but I think that by the middle of the century, you’re going to see more of those movements starting to be longer distances. It starts to add up. And it doesn’t look like one coherent movement or march northward, but it’s a lot of people, and there’s this just element of instability that I think becomes chronic for people who live in areas that are perennially prone to disasters.

Laura: Your book covers a pretty wide swath geographically of the U.S.—coastal areas, desert areas, areas by rivers that are drying up. Talk us through some of the places that people are increasingly having to leave.

Jake Bittle: The two places that I’ve seen the biggest out-migration so far would be parts of the Gulf Coast, were after repetitive shock from hurricanes, the places just empty out because they don’t have the infrastructure to rebuild, and California has seen a lot of that migration because of the chronic stress of wildfires. Not only people losing their homes, but also people just getting fed up with constant exposure to smoke and particulate matter from the smoke.

Alex: You called your book The Great Displacement. Often when we hear about people moving for climate change–related reasons, climate migration is the term used. To me, that describes maybe some of the people we were talking about earlier who voluntarily chose to go somewhere else because it seemed like a better place in the future. Why did you decide to use the term ‘displacement’ instead?

Jake Bittle: The predominant form of movement is a domestic involuntary movement from one home to another, to another, to another, potentially back to the original place because people just don’t really have a choice. And those reasons are often physical because the house isn’t there, or they’re economic and financial. In housing studies, and in discourse around housing, ‘displacement’ is a universal term for when somebody gets evicted or when they get priced out of a neighborhood. We call them displaced. And I thought that that was a more apposite term for what’s happening in a lot of the places that are most vulnerable to climate change. It doesn’t look like a voluntary ‘point A to point B’ migration in most cases.

Laura: You mentioned that most of the moves people are making are fairly small moves. If you live in a coastal area that’s been flooded, maybe you’re moving a couple of miles inland, or to higher ground. What kind of factors affect people’s ability to actually find that next place they’re going to move to?

Jake: For most people, there’s a social and economic logic that makes people want to stay. If you have a job, for instance, or if you have a family, you want to stay relatively close to your family. But there’s a second thing, which is equity in your home if you are a homeowner, and insurance. In a lot of cases, if they want to leave the specific house and they get an insurance payout and they can go somewhere else, they have to find something that’s comparable in price. So this precludes people from going, “Okay, well, I’m in rural Louisiana, I don’t want to be here anymore.Why don’t I move to Chicago where there’s not much risk of sea-level rise” because they can’t afford it. The opposite thing happened in California where people got really fed up with the fires. They sold their homes, which are worth a million five or two million. Then they moved to Boise, much less fire exposure, where home values are much lower. So they could basically have their pick of the litter in terms of the housing market there. The economic differential between the home that you have, the one that you want, and whether you have any equity at all is the main driver of movement decisions. For tenants, the options are even slimmer.

Alex: And the factors that go into where people end up are not always totally logical. It reminds me of a story of someone in your book who relocated after Hurricane Katrina and ended up in Tucson, which is hardly a place that will be immune from the future effects of climate change.

Jake: Her primary motivation was wanting to escape the thing that she had already experienced, and that had been deeply traumatic for her, which was hurricane risk. In fact, she was so scared of flooding that she purchased flood insurance in Tucson. It’s not that you couldn’t have a flood if it rained hard enough, but she might be the single customer in the National Flood Insurance Program in Tucson.

Laura: It seems that a lot of these moves, they’re not incredibly calculated or they take only one or two factors into account, and what you can see is instead of a single migration, you’re seeing people hopping from one climate disaster–prone area to an area that’s prone to different types of disasters and so on. I’m wondering if the movement here is more like lots and lots of hopping around, a process of being displaced more or less continually, rather than just a move from A to B.

Jake: For the most part, climate change is usually the main factor in so many people leaving a certain place if they lose their home or if it gets too expensive to live there because there’s not enough housing because it got destroyed in a fire. Where people end up right now doesn’t seem to be predominantly influenced by considerations of climate change. In fact, it looks like people just started to mimic the existing trends of migration that are independent of climate change. We have a lot of movement into Sunbelt states. People want to live in places like Dallas, Atlanta. And so people from the most vulnerable areas like coastal Louisiana, California, when they get displaced by climate change, they just merge onto the highway of existing migration trends. If the South becomes much less hospitable because of extreme heat—which is like a chronic problem, it’s not just like once every 10 years—then maybe those places start to look a lot less appealing.

Laura: It sounds like a big element of where people can move is where a big company’s moving because if a big company is saying, we want to have our headquarter in a city that’s going to be fairly insulated from big climate disasters, then there’s going to be a lot of jobs there and people can actually move there. But if they’re still going to the Sunbelt, then that’s kind of where you have to move if you’re trying to make a living, and these are the industries you need to work in.

Jake Bittle: Exactly. A bunch of big data centers all opened in Arizona, and that’s under the presumption that there’s enough water for them.

Alex: That seems so wild to me that it takes a ton of water and a ton of cooling.

Jake Bittle: There’s an argument that agriculture and livestock, these industries will shift first because they’re extremely exposed to those factors. But there’s also a white-collar thing where startups who don’t have legacy real estate holdings, they might say, “Well, if we’re gonna go to Cincinnati, we’re getting a nice tax break.” It’s a little speculative, but there’s no reason to think that wouldn’t happen down the road.

Alex: That gets to an important point you make at the end of your book, which is that whatever future we’re talking about here is probably not going to be equally distributed, that where people end up there won’t always be a lot of choice involved, and it could be a future where the people who can get out to these places get out, but not everyone’s going to have that option.

Jake: That’s in general, even independent of climate change. Younger, wealthier people are more mobile. And again, it’s a long way off, but if it ever became the case that a climate-resilient city was attractive, you would see that city develop along the lines of Austin where it’s extremely dominated by white collar industry with attendant affordability problems for everybody. Then you have the other places, where the elderly, low-income people, they don’t really have the ability to just move and they may not want to either, those places enter a cycle of underinvestment and they get left behind the same way that a lot of rust belt cities did.

Laura: One of the things that I think is often overlooked, in broad conversations about climate changes, is that it’s not just going to be a single set of changes that are a major part of climate changes. Unpredictability and increased frequency of severe events that are happening all over the place. Given that unpredictability, what do you think of the concept of a climate-proof city?

Jake: On paper there’s certain places that, no matter how crazy things get, are probably gonna be relatively safe. On the other hand, any city can be made much more resilient in ways that really matter with enough spending. Even coastal cities, if you’re willing to put in the money. Like here in New York City for instance, there’s no doubt that we will because they’re just an unlimited appetite to spend on storm-surge perception, etc. You can basically always make those projects tensile when you have the financial district behind the left. It’s one thing to look at places that look like good candidates, but with clout and money and an attentive federal government, it’s not that we have to write off the places that don’t look so good.

Laura: So it’s not like Duluth is going to replace New York.

Jake: No, I don’t think any city is going to replace New York.

Laura: There’s a false sense of security in thinking, “Well, if I were able to move to Duluth or Buffalo, then climate change won’t be an issue for me,” when in fact, just this year we saw people snowed in in Buffalo, unable to leave their homes. No one seemed to really care or come to help them. Maybe it’s not about climate change, but it’s a severe weather event, which highlights the difficulty of relocating to places like that.

Jake Bittle: In 2021, there was a massive heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, one of the worst this century, and it was in Portland, Oregon. Hundreds of people died. In Canada too. There’s risk and there’s risk, right? There’s no place, and there never has been, where you could say “I’m insulated from severe weather events”—especially not convective storms and flooding, and especially not heat waves. Perhaps people are getting the wrong idea about what the future of these places is like. There are some odd things about branding as a climate-proof city:What do you mean? How do you define “proof”? When are you “proofed”? Portland, up until the moment of the heat wave, probably would have said, “We’re pretty resilient to climate change.” So there’s a possibility that 50 years down the road, the climate-proof cities might say, “Shit, I really wish I wasn’t a climate-proof city, because this comes with all kinds of problems.” There’s maybe an upside if you’re Duluth, but not necessarily an unclouded one.

Alex: I want to get to some of your prescriptions. We’re talking about resiliency, and we can talk about resiliency in terms of building levees or elevating highways, but I want to talk about what you think the country needs to be doing and what we need to be doing to prepare, not just in terms of infrastructure. What do you think the country owes to the people who are going to be displaced in the future?

Jake: If you think about this for a while, you start to realize that it’s not easy to make a distinction between people who move because of climate change and people who move because of affordability problems or because of the eventualities of life. If you wanna say, “Well, what should we do for people who are displaced by climate change?” then you really have to ask yourself, “What should we do for people who are displaced?” Period. There’s a lot of climate-specific solutions, right? There’s physical infrastructure you can use to defend places against hurricane risk and fire risk. There’s policies like what we call managed retreat in climate adaptation studies, which is we give people money to move away from the worst effective places. But then there’s a whole mess of affordability and displacement and financial immiseration that can really only be solved by tackling the problem of housing. You want to make sure everyone has a safe place to go. That entails a much bigger conversation than just “what do we do about people who have to leave Miami.” It’s really hard to see what a comprehensive solution to that would look like, and you have to spend a lot more money. The federal government is really the only entity that has the necessary resources to solve this problem. There’s just not any other game in town.

Alex: Yeah. And we’re talking primarily about domestic moves within the U.S., but the question is going to only become more urgent about what we ought to do about people being displaced internationally. What are your thoughts on that?

Jake: The way that we used to think about housing is if you’re a citizen of the U.S. and you’re from here, then you should get housing and we’ll try to provide you housing. But then there’s a second moral obligation, because the U.S. and other wealthy countries emit the vast majority of historical carbon to the extent that there’s international climate displacement from developing countries, small island states, and Central America. A lot of that can be laid and has been laid directly at the feet of the U.S., Germany, the United Kingdom, and other historical emitters. As that burden of migration starts to get shifted across international borders, there’s a pretty strong moral obligation that more and more people will recognize in very clear terms that those countries which are, not coincidentally, very temperate—

Alex: Temperate with access to resources.

Jake: —and well resourced provide housing, shelter, and a better life for people who don’t really have a choice but to come there. You end up in this place where the wealthiest and best resource countries really need to make sure that the people from other countries and from their own countries who lose their homes end up with safe and affordable shelter.

Alex: All right, Jake, thank you so much for talking to us today.

Jake: Thanks so much.

Laura: Jake Bittle’s book, The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration, is out now.

Alex: The Politics of Everything is co-produced by Talkhouse.

Laura: Emily Cooke is our executive producer.

Alex: Lorraine Cademartori assisted on this episode.

Laura: Myron Kaplan is our audio editor.

Alex: If you enjoy The Politics of Everything and you want to support the show, one thing you can do is write a review wherever you get your podcasts. Every review helps.

Laura: Thanks for listening.