The Struggle to Save Ballet From Itself

The emphasis on thinness has persisted. The teachers in Robb’s youth tell students they need to “lengthen”—a euphemism for losing weight. She recounts how one of her classmates, who landed a professional contract with a company, was let go because she was “in terrible condition,” according to the director—and this was after a season of heroically stepping in for other injured dancers, picking up choreography 30 minutes before the curtain rose, and dancing up to three roles a night. Robb references the work of Dr. Michelle Warren, who in 1997 estimated that dancers’ rates of eating disorders were 20 times higher than the general population’s. (When Warren set out to make a long-term study of SAB students, she had to abandon the project because so many of the subjects stopped cooperating.)

As in Balanchine’s time, when Robb was at SAB, the company was dominated by one man. She remembers Peter Martins, the former director of NYCB, as a silent, dictatorial figure in her classes whose very presence made the atmosphere “shift” and “darken” as teachers scrambled to keep his temper in check. Her classmate Meiying recalls that in rehearsal as a child, Martins marked her placement on the stage while gripping the back of her neck. (In an interview with The New York Times, Robb cites the accusations of assault, abuse, and harassment made against Martins in 1992 and 2017 as one of the initial reasons she returned to this subject.)

While literally embodying the art form and sacrificing almost everything else to do so, the most gifted and dedicated female artists are simultaneously excluded from institutional power. Robb traces the postretirement trajectories of several of Balanchine’s female dancers, including the muses (a term used unironically in the ballet world) who best understood his creative process and vision, such as Suzanne Farrell. They end up as vessels of his technique and ballets—in teaching positions outside of his former company. After leading one of the most successful careers of the twentieth century at the Royal Ballet, Margot Fonteyn left London to care for her abusive husband, following him to an isolated farm in Panama—where he spent all the money she had earned. When friends went to pay their respects after her death, no one could find her grave; her name was misspelled in the cemetery’s records.